ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?

Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
