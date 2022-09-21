Read full article on original website
WTA roundup: Qinwen Zheng upends Paula Badosa in Tokyo
China’s Qinwen Zheng recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory over top-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain on Wednesday in the second round
SkySports
Emma Raducanu cruises to straight-sets win over Magda Linette in Korea to reach first WTA semi-final
Emma Raducanu made it three wins in a row as she claimed a dominant victory over Magda Linette to reach the semi-finals of the Korea Open. The former US Open champion converted four of five break points and recorded a first-serve win percentage of 96 on her way to a 6-2 6-2 rout to reach the last four of a WTA Tour event for the first time.
ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz
Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
BBC
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
SkySports
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?
Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
The Laver Cup is your last chance to see tennis' 'Big Three' together on the court
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had a three-way rivalry that made each of them better — and was awfully fun to watch. They will compete together this weekend for Team Europe.
