Legal fight over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago arrives in Atlanta

The legal fight over documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home is now in Atlanta.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will now decide if there should be a special master in this case, going through each document to see if the Justice Department can use them in its investigation.

Trump’s attorneys filed documents with Atlanta’s 11th Circuit Tuesday in response to the Justice Department’s appeal of the decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago document seizure case.

They called the investigation “unprecedented and misguided” and referred to the case as a “document storage issue that has spiraled out of control.”

The Justice Department insists any delay caused by the special master could hurt national security, something Trump’s attorneys denied.

Former DOJ attorney and current Georgia State University law professor Eric Segall thinks the creation of a special master was a judicial mistake.

“A judge should not be able to halt a criminal investigation that was conducted pursuant to a lawful warrant issued by a magistrate,” Segall said.

This comes just a day after Trump himself criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into possible election interference and in particular, Trump’s phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State where Trump insisted he would find nearly 12,000 votes.

“She is basing her potential claims on trying to find a tiny word or phrase that isn’t there during an absolutely perfect phone call concerning widespread election fraud in Georgia,” Trump said in his statement.

Multiple federal and state investigations proved there was no widespread voter fraud in Georgia.

“Not at all. It’s pretty irrelevant,” Willis said in an exclusive interview with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne.

Willis dismissed Trump’s criticism and said it’s not affecting the special grand jury’s investigation.

Some members of Trump’s inner circle, including Sidney Powell, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are scheduled to testify in the next two weeks.

Willis said the special grand jury is continuing to do its job.

“It’s proceeding well. We are continuing to call witnesses and the group is attentive,” Willis said.

Trump’s campaign advisor, Boris Epshteyn, is scheduled to testify in front of the grand jury on Wednesday.

Powell is scheduled to testify Thursday. Meadows is expected to testify next week.

