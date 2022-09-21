ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Legal fight over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago arrives in Atlanta

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQcCp_0i4AKf9R00

The legal fight over documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home is now in Atlanta.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will now decide if there should be a special master in this case, going through each document to see if the Justice Department can use them in its investigation.

Trump’s attorneys filed documents with Atlanta’s 11th Circuit Tuesday in response to the Justice Department’s appeal of the decision to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago document seizure case.

They called the investigation “unprecedented and misguided” and referred to the case as a “document storage issue that has spiraled out of control.”

The Justice Department insists any delay caused by the special master could hurt national security, something Trump’s attorneys denied.

Former DOJ attorney and current Georgia State University law professor Eric Segall thinks the creation of a special master was a judicial mistake.

“A judge should not be able to halt a criminal investigation that was conducted pursuant to a lawful warrant issued by a magistrate,” Segall said.

This comes just a day after Trump himself criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into possible election interference and in particular, Trump’s phone call to Georgia’s Secretary of State where Trump insisted he would find nearly 12,000 votes.

“She is basing her potential claims on trying to find a tiny word or phrase that isn’t there during an absolutely perfect phone call concerning widespread election fraud in Georgia,” Trump said in his statement.

Multiple federal and state investigations proved there was no widespread voter fraud in Georgia.

“Not at all. It’s pretty irrelevant,” Willis said in an exclusive interview with Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne.

Willis dismissed Trump’s criticism and said it’s not affecting the special grand jury’s investigation.

Some members of Trump’s inner circle, including Sidney Powell, and his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, are scheduled to testify in the next two weeks.

Willis said the special grand jury is continuing to do its job.

“It’s proceeding well. We are continuing to call witnesses and the group is attentive,” Willis said.

Trump’s campaign advisor, Boris Epshteyn, is scheduled to testify in front of the grand jury on Wednesday.

Powell is scheduled to testify Thursday. Meadows is expected to testify next week.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

MSNBC host predicts chances of Trump indictment just “skyrocketed” — thanks to his own lawyers

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twenty months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump continues to be the subject of a variety of investigations — from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia to New York State Attorney General Letitia James to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's January 6 select committee to the U.S. Department of Justice. One DOJ investigation has been probing the events of January 6, 2021, while another has been investigating the government documents that Trump was storing at his Mar-a-Lago resort/home in Palm Beach, Florida when FBI agents executed a search warrant on Monday, August 8.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump demands taxpayers pay for special master to wade through Mar-a-Lago documents

The Department of Justice wants Donald Trump to pay for the special master assigned to review the documents seized during the FBI’s search of his Palm Beach home, but the former president insists that the American taxpayer should cover half the costs.On Monday, Trump-appointed District Court Judge Aileen Cannon ordered that a special master be appointed to review materials confiscated during the search of Mar-a-Lago, pausing the investigation of the former president under the Espionage Act.The Justice Department countered on Thursday in a motion that asked for access to only the classified documents found by authorities at the Florida...
POTUS
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Week

Mar-a-Lago has underground tunnels, new book on Giuliani's 'tragic fall' discloses

Depressed after his 2008 presidential flop, Rudy Giuliani and his third wife, Judith Giuliani, secretly moved into a bungalow across from Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Giuliani recovered from his political humiliation and started to drink heavily, according to a new book by Andrew Kirtzman. The bungalow was connected to Mar-a-Lago by a tunnel underneath South Ocean Boulevard, Kirtzman writes, according to The Guardian, which read an advance copy.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Election Fraud#11th Circuit#The Justice Department#Doj#Georgia State University#State
Salon

Sidney Powell fails to appear at Trump-related grand jury interview

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) Controversial far-right attorney Sidney Powell was scheduled to appear before...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Will former President Trump be prosecuted following the Mar-a-Lago search?

The Department of Justice’s new filing regarding the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home suggests, but does not prove, a couple of crimes may have been committed. The filing points to possible obstruction of justice and possible lying to the FBI. Some conservatives suggest that Trump should not be prosecuted since Hillary Clinton was not for her handling of classified information.Aug. 31, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy