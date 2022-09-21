ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load

Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
SULPHUR, LA
WWL-TV

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Herbert Lawrence Olivier Jr.

Herbert Lawrence Olivier Jr. was born in Lake Charles, La., on Oct. 5, 1942, and died Sept.18, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles and faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. He was a 1961 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School. Left to cherish his...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ryan Alexander Heflin

Ryan Alexander Heflin, 33, entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He was born to Tommy Glen Heflin and Gayla Bonnette Heflin on March 27, 1989, in DeRidder, La. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Grace Church in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at Grace Church. Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery. The Rev. LeRoy Kelly and the Rev. George Lee Glass will officiate.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA offering 8-week classes through "Next Start" program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most people think that halfway through a semester is too late to start taking college classes. But that’s not the case for Sowela Technical Community College which wants to help students get academic credits faster. Students there can still join the semester even after its already begun and take compacted classes which are completed in about half the time as a traditional 16-week course.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

