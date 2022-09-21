Read full article on original website
Related
The Latest Info On Invest 98-L For Lake Charles, Louisiana
The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 98-L an 80% chance of forming into a named storm and becoming Hurricane Hermine when it enters the Gulf. Meteorologists are saying that the storm could enter the Gulf of Mexico by this coming Sunday or Monday. Gulf Coast Storm Center shows the...
Power Rankings: Best Steaks In SW Louisiana
4. Fezzo’s - Scott. If your favorite steak joint didn't make the list, tell us where it is in the comments of our Facebook post.
City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Looking For Full-Time Workers
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 22, 2022. Michael Rex Haynes, 41, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse; false imprisonment; resisting an officer. Michael Wayne Robertson Jr., 41, Waller, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug;...
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load
Drivers Asked to Avoid the Intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street in Sulphur on September 21 Due to Oversized Load. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Sulphur Police Department has reported that an oversized load is scheduled to be moving through Sulphur around 1:00 pm today, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The load will be traveling south on Highway 27 (North Beglis Parkway) and turning onto East Burton. This will result in the intersection of North Beglis Parkway and East Burton Street being blocked for an extended amount of time because traffic lights will need to be removed for the load to pass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pat’s of Henderson In Lake Charles Announces New Hours
A few weeks ago, we announced that legendary Lake Charles restaurant Pat's Of Henderson has reopened its doors over two years after hurricane Laura damaged the iconic restaurant. The restaurant opened at the beginning of August with limited hours. That was because they renovated the entire restaurant and had to...
KPLC TV
Proposal to develop 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes fails passage at council meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted Wednesday on a proposal by the African American Chamber of Commerce to take 20 adjudicated properties and develop them into homes. The proposal was “An ordinance authorizing the City of Lake Charles to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
NOLA.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Louisiana plant's 'egregious' record highlighted in national push for new chemical safety rules
A new report points to a chemical explosion in Louisiana this year as a prime example of why the federal government should toughen national safety standards at petrochemical plants. The Jan. 26 blast that injured six workers at Westlake Corp.’s Lake Charles South complex and forced thousands of students to...
KPLC TV
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church building multipurpose facility to help homeless
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church is building a facility they hope will help the city’s most vulnerable population. “People in between places to live, not having food to eat, all that kind of stuff, it’s a big, big need,” Pastor Tony Bourque said.
Lake Charles American Press
Herbert Lawrence Olivier Jr.
Herbert Lawrence Olivier Jr. was born in Lake Charles, La., on Oct. 5, 1942, and died Sept.18, 2022. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles and faithful member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. He was a 1961 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School. Left to cherish his...
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
KPLC TV
One person found with gunshot wound in vehicle at corner of L’Auberge Blvd., Sam’s Way
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police officers arriving at the scene of an accident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way found a male with a gunshot wound, authorities said. The intersection was closed and surrounding areas taped off. Deputy Chief...
Lake Charles American Press
Ryan Alexander Heflin
Ryan Alexander Heflin, 33, entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He was born to Tommy Glen Heflin and Gayla Bonnette Heflin on March 27, 1989, in DeRidder, La. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Grace Church in DeRidder, La. Funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at Grace Church. Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery. The Rev. LeRoy Kelly and the Rev. George Lee Glass will officiate.
KPLC TV
SOWELA offering 8-week classes through “Next Start” program
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most people think that halfway through a semester is too late to start taking college classes. But that’s not the case for Sowela Technical Community College which wants to help students get academic credits faster. Students there can still join the semester even after its already begun and take compacted classes which are completed in about half the time as a traditional 16-week course.
Comments / 0