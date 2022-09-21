Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies
From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
wtyefm.com
Robinson Resident Was Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
(Robinson) – A Robinson resident was arrested on a handful of charges following an investigation of a domestic dispute. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, Deputies arrested thirty-five-year-old Lauren Douglas Monday for Home Invasion, Criminal Damage to Property, and Aggravated Assault. Douglas was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
wtyefm.com
Trio Arrested on Drug Related Charges
(Robinson) – A trio of Robinson residents were arrested earlier this week on drug related charges. According to the Robinson Police Department, on Monday fifty-seven-year-old Lora Ray, thirty-year-old Sabrina Liddle, and thirty-five-year-old Adam Ramsey, were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance following an investigation at 202 W. Plum, in Robinson.
wtyefm.com
Cox Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(Flat Rock) – A Flat Rock man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, following a traffic stop Deputies arrested fifty-three-year-old Kelly Cox for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cox was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges. Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French. The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 59 year old Roger Kirkman Sr. of Stewardson for an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Roger posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Tifiani Lindemann of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of...
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
wcsjnews.com
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
14news.com
Suspicious death under investigation in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Petersburg. They say their investigation started Tuesday evening in the 600 block of East Main Street. We are told the person who died is an adult. Officials tell us the autopsy is planned for...
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Police work to identify semi driver in Sullivan County hit-and-run
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you know who drives this truck?. Police in Sullivan County needs your help identifying the semi's driver in the photos. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the truck's driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash on US 41 north of Shelburn. The photos were...
Man charged with domestic battery
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
wtyefm.com
Suspects in Custody Following Threats to Oblong Schools
(Oblong) – Several people are in custody following yesterday’s threat to the Oblong Schools. According to Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, the suspects in custody are in another state and are being detained on charges. Pusey says that all evidence from the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to Crawford County, State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner. Yesterday morning both the High School and Grade School in Oblong received phone calls from individuals claiming to be on campus and threatening to “shoot up the schools” which prompted a lockdown of both buildings for the majority of the day. A multi-agency search of both campuses found no evidence of a shooter or shooters at either location. The Oblong Police Department was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.
Effingham Radio
Hubbard Sentenced To Life In Prison; No Parole Granted
Effingham resident Martin Hubbard has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The sentence without parole is required by statute. An Effingham County jury in July found Hubbard guilty of eight counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges alleged that Hubbard improperly touched children staying at Hubbard’s Daycare, run by his wife.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
A 20-year-old Farina man, Diego Barradas of South Walnut, turned himself in on a domestic battery charge. Illinois State Police arrested 38-year-old James Stroup of Oglesby Street in Salem for unlawful use of a weapon. He was given a notice to appear in court. 30-year-old Billy Williams of South Elm...
wibqam.com
Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
Investigation underway at West Terre Haute gas station
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There was a police presence near the Express Mart at 15 National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Authorities would only say it was part of an active investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
14news.com
Man reaches plea deal in Wabash Co. poaching case
WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - We have an update in a poaching case we told you about last year in Wabash County, Illinois. Richard Stringfellow, who was 46 at the time, was charged along with three juveniles. DNR officials say the group killed more than 20 deer during the 2019,...
Comments / 0