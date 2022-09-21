Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Nice Friday ahead of a wet weekend, GM puts a pause on orders
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us how the first weekend of fall will treat us. We discuss the day’s top trending headlines, including the latest on Hurricane Fiona and General Motors putting a pause on orders of one EV model. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Patchy frost possible and we look into the eye of Fiona
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On this first day of Autumn, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the possibility of frost already making an appearance and if the chilly weather is here for good. Plus we take a look into the eye of Hurricane Fiona and how a fan favorite character...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Plenty of sunshine, and the latest headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the sunshine going into the first weekend of fall. Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to talk about a guilty plea in a murder and mutilation case, pharmacists being able to prescribe birth control, and the story of a family that produced two very notable broadcasters in Michigan. Plus, what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe storms diminish as we wrap up summer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a few hours of severe storms throughout the area, our last full day of summer is looking to be a nice Wednesday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on the storms, and what we can expect for the first day of fall. ALMANAC...
WLNS
PHOTOS: Quarter-sized hail spotted in Mason area
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — More severe weather rolled through mid-Michigan Wednesday morning, with the storm carrying some decent sized hail. 6 News viewers have shared some photos from around the area of hail that is at least the size of a quarter. There has also been reports of...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: I-69 to see ramp, bridge closures in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Those who use I-69 or Michigan Highway 78 might have to change their commute next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the northbound I-69 ramp to M-78, the Aigner Road ramp to northbound I-69 and the Kalamo Highway Bridge over I-69 will be closed Monday. MDOT is expected to finish work Nov. 2.
WILX-TV
Lansing to begin final phase of one-way to two-way conversion project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The final phase of the conversion of Lansing’s one-way to two-way streets begins Sept. 30. The Lansing Department of Public Works had already made parts of Capitol and Grand avenues as two-way streets, but is set to finish the remaining work in early October. Additionally,...
WILX-TV
East Lansing residents could see cloudy water, pressure fluctuations due to water main flushing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in East Lansing could see some water issues over the next few weeks. According to officials with the city, the flushing of water mains will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. every weekday for about three weeks. The city said the work...
michigan.gov
Various I-69 ramp and bridge closures begin Monday in Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin rebuilding two ramps and a bridge's approaches as part of the ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County:. The approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over...
WILX-TV
East Lansing aims to address flooding issues
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A city that dealt with massive flooding a year ago is making progress toward preventing a repeat. It was a once-in-140-year storm that caused the flooding in East Lansing in August of 2021. East Lansing’s sewer and wastewater systems were not up to the challenge the storm presented.
WILX-TV
Experience 11 breweries on the Lansing Beer Trail this September
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Trails Week here in Michigan, but a very specific trail is pouring through the Capital City Area this September- it’s called the Beer Trail. The Greater Lansing Brewers are using the month of September to highlight 11 local breweries. You can purchase a...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in the area
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the News 10 viewing area. Dime-sized hail has been reported in parts of Ingham County. Counties impacted by Tuesday morning’s watches and warnings include:. Clinton. Eaton. Gratiot. Ingham. Isabella. Kent. Montcalm. Jackson. As the storm quickly...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge’s first half dominance carried the Comets over Lansing Everett
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Grand Ledge Comets (3-1) traveled to take on the Lansing Everett Vikings (2-2). Second quarter, Comets up 21-0. Everett QB Beni Davidson rolled right, but is intercepted by Noah McCartney. That would put Grand Ledge on Everett’s side of the 50. The Comet’s Shawn...
WILX-TV
Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
WILX-TV
Relay for Life returns to Mid-Michigan, raises money for American Cancer Society
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a celebration of life and progress toward a cure for cancer. People gathered in Mason Friday for the Greater Lansing Relay for Life, a 16-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event the organization pay for critical research and helps cancer patients get the support they need while they’re in the fight, but it’s more than a fundraiser, it’s a celebration that brings people together in the fight against a deadly disease.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
WILX-TV
Jackson area residents could see water disturbances as hydrants are flushed
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Water in Jackson and the surrounding areas could be a little murky over the next few weeks. The city’s annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program will begin Monday and is expected to finish Oct. 11. The city said flushing the hydrants is necessary maintenance that will wash iron and other sediment out of water mains, clean pipes and refresh the water system.
WILX-TV
Ultium Cells battery plant expected to create hundreds of Mid-Michigan jobs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More jobs and more people to spend money in Mid-Michigan. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the new plant under construction in Delta Township the green light to use carbon nanotubes. The EPA had to get involved because the material in carbon nanotubes can be harmful if inhaled.
WKHM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jackson County through 11:45am Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. At 1045 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Leslie to near Albion, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated....
WILX-TV
‘Siren-free zone’ - Laingsburg hosts sensory-friendly homecoming parade
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Laingsburg Middle School teacher, Becky Malaski, said her son, Parker, was able to enjoy Laingsburg’s homecoming parade in a siren-free zone – all thanks to a school essay written by her daughter. Parker Malaski loves the homecoming parade. “Well I like the marching band...
