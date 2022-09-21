(NEWTON/OLNEY) With today being the last day of full time employment for Miss Hunter Meritt here at WVLN-WSEI-WIKK-WOWA in Olney/Newton, we wish the best for this hard-working Richland County native. While she’ll still be around at times to help out with commercial recordings, board opting sports, and other part-time work, we wish her the best in her new full-time job starting next week. We have no doubt that Hunter will be a success at whatever she does in the future. While she’s leaving the studios and the air-waves on a daily basis, she will not be forgotten. We pray for all of her endeavors in life from this day forward!

OLNEY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO