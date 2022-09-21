Read full article on original website
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
Shelburn house fire quickly spreads to garage
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters battled flames at a house fire near Shelburn Friday morning. Crews were sent to North County Road 375 East in Sullivan County around 5 a.m. According to Thunderbird Assistant Fire Chief Chris Frye, no one was home at the time of the fire. No Injuries have been reported. There’s no […]
RPD is Looking for New Officers
(Robinson) – Those interested in applying for a position with the Robinson Police Department are being asked to apply now. The RPD is now taking applications for the position of Police Officer and the application deadline is October 7th. Qualified entry-level applicants will be contacted via email and must attend the physical and written testing on October 15th. Lateral transfers will not be subject to testing. To learn more or get an application follow the link below or find the RPD on Facebook.
JOBS・
Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping Retiring Auction
A longtime Loogootee businessman is retiring after years of service to the area. Mark Arvin at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and Landscaping is retiring and the business will auction off all the remaining items and land this Saturday on Hwy 231 in Loogootee beginning at 9:30 am. All 22 acres on three tracts, all remaining inventory, and other items will be up for grabs. Jay Yagle will be serving as the auctioneer. The auction will begin at 9:30am Saturday morning on site at Arvin’s Crushed Stone and landscaping in Loogootee.
Fire disrupts school day at local elementary
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire briefly disrupted classes this morning at a local elementary school, but the Vigo County School Corporation says all students were safe throughout and have since returned to learning. According to the VCSC, Ouabache Elementary had a small fire break out Thursday morning. Communication Specialist Teresa Stuckey said that […]
Relay for Life Set for Saturday
(Undated) – Relay of Life is set for Saturday at Cross Street Station in Robinson. According to Debbie Parker with Relay for Life, this year’s goal is twenty-thousand dollars. Parker says there will be bounce houses, food, entertainment, a cruise in, as well as a silent and live auction. The opening ceremony is at 2 pm, the cornhole tournament begins at 3:30, the cruise-in is set to begin at 5 pm, and the day will wrap up at 9 pm with the Luminaria Ceremony. Parker says that Luminarias can be bought up until the Ceremony. This year’s theme is “Up Up and Away.”
WE WISH HER THE BEST IN THE FUTURE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) With today being the last day of full time employment for Miss Hunter Meritt here at WVLN-WSEI-WIKK-WOWA in Olney/Newton, we wish the best for this hard-working Richland County native. While she’ll still be around at times to help out with commercial recordings, board opting sports, and other part-time work, we wish her the best in her new full-time job starting next week. We have no doubt that Hunter will be a success at whatever she does in the future. While she’s leaving the studios and the air-waves on a daily basis, she will not be forgotten. We pray for all of her endeavors in life from this day forward!
Local Business Reacts to Storefront Accident
Jasper- On Monday morning, a pickup truck did not stop at the curb and end up crashing through the front of Sturms Hardware. A business that had stood for nearly 130 years, now has to plan for reconstruction of the building that is on Indiana’s historic registry. “Sharon (Messmer)...
Deputy rescues puppy in more ways than one
CHARLESTON, Ill (WCIA) — A stray puppy now has a roof over his head after being saved by a Coles County Deputy. Deputy Sam Jackson was sent to a call about a dog running through traffic on a busy road in Charleston. When he got there, he says the dog immediately responded to him and […]
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Hometown Girl Comes Back to Fairfield to Practice Medicine
Dr. Lauren Williams, a Fairfield native says she’s happy to be home and working alongside Dr. Patrick Molt at Fairfield Memorial Hospital. Dr. Williams was in Carmi Thursday with a contingent of FMH representatives to discuss her schooling, experiences, and future serving the community. A general surgeon, Williams received her medical degree from Rush Medical College of Rush University and served as Chief Resident for the Rush University System of Health.
Larry Dee Melsheimer
Larry Dee Melsheimer, 82, of Vincennes, passed away at 9:10 pm Monday September 19, 2022, at Gentle Care of Vincennes. He was born August 14, 1940, in Elnora, Indiana to Arnold and Bethel (Kail) Melsheimer. Larry attended Indiana State University where he obtained his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Education....
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response! John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly abandoned a potbelly pig on his property, and […]
Crawford County Rec Center Groundbreaking to be Held Friday
(Undated) – The official groundbreaking for the Crawford County Recreation Center is set for tomorrow. That was LTC Coordinator of Marketing and Public Information, Chris Forde. The new building will connect to the existing indoor swimming pool at Lincoln Trail College. Once complete, the entire facility will be over 36,000 square feet. It is expected to be open to the public in the Fall of 2023. The groundbreaking will be held at 3 pm.
Marijuana dispensary vote surprises mayor
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon mayor thought city council members would approve a marijuana dispensary but tonight they did the opposite. “Honestly you really can’t keep out a dispensary as long as it meets the requirements it’s not against the law,” said Mayor Rick Hall. Justice Cannabis Company was hoping to set up shop […]
Lincoln High Homecoming celebrations
Football Homecoming is this weekend in Vincennes. The parade lineup is at 2 with the parade starting at 3:45 at First and Hart. There are over 100 entries this year. Organizers also say that 22 classes from Lincoln have reserved their places at the Riverfront Pavilion for the celebrations that last through the evening.
Investigation underway at West Terre Haute gas station
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – There was a police presence near the Express Mart at 15 National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Authorities would only say it was part of an active investigation. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.
Multiple crews battled trailer fire in Blackhawk overnight
BLACKHAWK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a “fully involved” trailer fire in southern Vigo County overnight. The 911 call came in just before midnight reporting the blaze in the 12000 block of Hunter Street in Blackhawk. Authorities on scene requested additional manpower from nearby departments to help get the blaze under control.
Vincennes City Council exploring different ways to charge for trash service
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the Vincennes City Council are asking for your input on how to pay for trash service each month. Right now, some Vincennes residents have to place a sticker on the side of the bag before taking outside to the trash tote. The trash stickers...
Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges. Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French. The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for...
