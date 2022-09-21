ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Burtch Arrested on “Laundry List” of Charges

(Robinson) – A Robinson man was arrested Monday evening on a “laundry list” of charges. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, around 8:40 pm forty-three-year-old Justin Burtch, was arrested in the 200 block of South Webster for Aggravated DUI, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle, Driving While Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and DUI. Burtch was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
ROBINSON, IL
Robinson Resident Was Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

(Robinson) – A Robinson resident was arrested on a handful of charges following an investigation of a domestic dispute. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, Deputies arrested thirty-five-year-old Lauren Douglas Monday for Home Invasion, Criminal Damage to Property, and Aggravated Assault. Douglas was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
ROBINSON, IL
Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Christopher W. French of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant original charge for child endangerment. Christopher posted $375 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Tara B. Szarek of Mason for unlawful possession of a weapon...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Robinson, IL
Robinson, IL
Cox Arrested Following Traffic Stop

(Flat Rock) – A Flat Rock man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, following a traffic stop Deputies arrested fifty-three-year-old Kelly Cox for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cox was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
FLAT ROCK, IL
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies

From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
CHARLESTON, IL
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.

A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County

Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
Man charged with domestic battery

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 59 year old Roger Kirkman Sr. of Stewardson for an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Roger posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Tifiani Lindemann of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Daviess County Arrest Report

Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County

Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street. Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Hubbard Sentenced To Life In Prison; No Parole Granted

Effingham resident Martin Hubbard has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The sentence without parole is required by statute. An Effingham County jury in July found Hubbard guilty of eight counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges alleged that Hubbard improperly touched children staying at Hubbard’s Daycare, run by his wife.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation

The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
PIKE COUNTY, IN
Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

