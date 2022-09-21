Read full article on original website
wtyefm.com
Burtch Arrested on “Laundry List” of Charges
(Robinson) – A Robinson man was arrested Monday evening on a “laundry list” of charges. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, around 8:40 pm forty-three-year-old Justin Burtch, was arrested in the 200 block of South Webster for Aggravated DUI, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle, Driving While Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and DUI. Burtch was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Woman with ‘voluminous’ criminal history sentenced for trafficking meth with children in vehicle
An Indianapolis woman will spend time in federal prison after she was caught with hundreds of grams of meth hidden in a cooler.
wtyefm.com
Robinson Resident Was Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
(Robinson) – A Robinson resident was arrested on a handful of charges following an investigation of a domestic dispute. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, Deputies arrested thirty-five-year-old Lauren Douglas Monday for Home Invasion, Criminal Damage to Property, and Aggravated Assault. Douglas was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 35 year old Christopher W. French of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant original charge for child endangerment. Christopher posted $375 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Tara B. Szarek of Mason for unlawful possession of a weapon...
wtyefm.com
Cox Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(Flat Rock) – A Flat Rock man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, following a traffic stop Deputies arrested fifty-three-year-old Kelly Cox for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cox was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
Indy meth dealer arrested in Terre Haute gets 12 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis meth dealer who was arrested in Terre Haute has been sentenced to a dozen years in federal prison. According to the United States Department of Justice, Varonique Lowe, 44, of Indianapolis was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents reveal […]
Effingham Radio
Charleston Police Searching For Individual Wanted For Multiple Felonies
From the Charleston, Illinois Police Department Facebook Page:. On September 15, 2022, Charleston Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Edgar Drive that was registered as stolen. The driver ignored commands to stop and attempted to drive away, taking two unwitting occupants with him. At 2nd Street and Pierce Avenue, the stolen vehicle lost its tires and the suspect fled. The other occupants were apprehended and determined not to be suspects.
vincennespbs.org
Man charged with Attempted Murder in Pike Co.
A stabbing is being investigated in Pike County. Reports are that a man suffered stab wounds and was hospitalized. It happened in the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. Police responded to a car accident where a suspect was found in a ditch. One man was arrested and charged...
wcsjnews.com
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
WLFI.com
Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges. Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French. The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for...
Man charged with domestic battery
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 59 year old Roger Kirkman Sr. of Stewardson for an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Roger posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Tifiani Lindemann of Newton for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of...
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
wevv.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County
Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street. Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person...
Effingham Radio
Hubbard Sentenced To Life In Prison; No Parole Granted
Effingham resident Martin Hubbard has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The sentence without parole is required by statute. An Effingham County jury in July found Hubbard guilty of eight counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges alleged that Hubbard improperly touched children staying at Hubbard’s Daycare, run by his wife.
wevv.com
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
WTHI
Police work to identify semi driver in Sullivan County hit-and-run
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you know who drives this truck?. Police in Sullivan County needs your help identifying the semi's driver in the photos. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the truck's driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash on US 41 north of Shelburn. The photos were...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Derek L. Thoele of St. Elmo for a Fayette County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Derek posted $575 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 42 year old Byron L. Ashley of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
