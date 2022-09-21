Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Cenla native, ceramic artist returns home for short-term residency
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’ve ever been to places in downtown Alexandria, like Tamp and Grind or the Tasting Room, you’ve probably noticed some unique ceramic mugs. Those mugs were created by a Central Louisiana native whose talents and creations are making their way around the United States.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria announces plans for AlexWinterFete 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just a few short months, downtown Alexandria will be flooded with people for AlexWinterFete 2022. City officials are promising more in the way of food, vendors and fun. The ice-skating rink will again be the main attraction, but festivalgoers can also look forward to stilt...
westcentralsbest.com
City of Leesville Announces Fall Event
Leesville, La - The city of Leesville is proud to announce their family fall event including, Witch way to Main Street, the armadillo motorcycle rally, The Louisiana Championship Derby Race, a car and bike show, and a poker run. The festivities kick off on October 29th at 8:00 am where...
Natchitoches Times
NSU names new Cenla campus manager
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University has named Amber Baysden its new Cenla Campus manager. Baysden will work closely with students, faculty, staff and Cenla Campus Executive Director Jason Parks to continue the collaborative work taking place within the Cenla Community. “Our campus is fortunate to have Ms. Baysden joining...
kalb.com
LSP: False reports of shooters at Leesville, DeRidder high schools
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, there were false calls reporting a possible shooter at both Leesville High School and DeRidder High School Thursday morning. KALB confirmed with LSP and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that the reports are a hoax. State troopers cleared both schools...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville and DeRidder High Schools Receive Threat
Vernon & Beauregard Parish, La - This morning at approximately 11:30 a.m. both Leesville and DeRidder Police Departments received a phone call in which the caller stated that there was an active shooter situation taking place at both high schools. Officers with both city departments, both parish departments, surrounding law...
Lake Charles American Press
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown
A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
Russian man who escaped ICE detention center caught in Louisiana
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
kalb.com
Pineville Police Lt. Corey Clark - Golden Shield Winner
Alexandria expects higher utility bills for most if not all utility customers this month. Korri Thornton pleads to manslaughter after being granted new trial. On Monday, Sept. 19, Korri Thornton, 29 of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Dadrian Henderson in a parking lot on Henry Street in Alexandria, following the court’s granting of a new trial.
cenlanow.com
Alexandria Traffic Advisory for Curtis-Coleman Bridge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – There is a cement mixer that has overturned in the southbound lane on MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection by the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge by Lake Buhlow coming from Pineville. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KPLC TV
Leesville to honor coach who led Vernon High Lions during segregation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes great stories are hidden from plain view, like the story of Vernon High School in Leesville. Vernon High is where African American students went to school before integration in the ‘60s. During that time, the school’s football team made its mark under the leadership of Coach Foster Thomas, who is set to be honored at Friday night’s football game at Leesville High.
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
EPSO: Drug safety concerns in Evangeline Parish
In Evangeline Parish, Sheriff Charles Guillory is sending a message to parents and children to watch out for narcotics that look like everyday snacks.
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Deputy Arrested
Vernon Parish, La – In September 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) was requested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
westcentralsbest.com
Mike Francis Speaks Out Against Allegations
Vernon Parish, La - Yesterday at the Vernon Parish Police Jury Meeting, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner incumbent Mike Francis was given the opportunity to address the room. He talked about his 6 year term, the upcoming election, and how presently people are upset with their electricity bills. Francis said Louisiana...
KPLC TV
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16. Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area. If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact...
westcentralsbest.com
Obituary for Herman Lemore Muse
Hermon Lemore Muse, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A memorial service will be Monday, September 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM, at the Labby Memorial Chapel in Leesville, Louisiana. To read the full obituary click here.
