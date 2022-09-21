ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, VT

WCAX

Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters

North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern. North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events with guns. New Hampshire senator celebrates pollutant legislation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Friday Weathercast

Vt. and NY. Border Patrol sees surge in illegal crossings, arrests. Vt. and NY. Border Patrol sees surge in illegal crossings, arrests. Wrong mail-in ballots sent to NH voters causing confusion. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Wrong mail-in ballots sent to NH voters causing confusion. Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

USDA funding to support local food access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Increasing local food access in Vermont is the goal behind $500,000 in funding from the USDA. The money will go toward five projects to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. That includes money to the group Abenaki Helping Abenaki, to buy culturally appropriate food for distribution across the state. Other groups include the Vermont Foodbank and the Intervale Center.
VERMONT STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rutland (VT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Rutland, VT?. Rutland is the third-biggest city in Vermont, United States, abounding in exceptional attractions. This city, which is also the county seat of Rutland county, had a population of 15,807 as of 2020. Most travelers who visited Rutland...
RUTLAND, VT
Mountain Times

Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors

About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance

The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
HARTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state says thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding. We recently reported on the state’s new program allocating dollars to towns to buy out properties in flood-prone areas. Now, we are learning how many properties fit that bill. According to the state’s...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
BENNINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Efficiency Vermont?

When you contact Efficiency Vermont about anything but a heat pump for your house they don't even acknowledge contact. It seems like big ticket items are all they care about. Electric cars? Great. More bus routes, insulation, new windows, heat pumps? Great!. Is this a public service or an organization...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
VERMONT STATE
castletonspartan.com

Sammis hopes to represent new district

On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
CASTLETON, VT

