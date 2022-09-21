Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties
“This is happening unexpectedly at the same time that our costs are skyrocketing,” said the director of Woodstock’s Thompson Senior Center, which receives funding for its meals program from Senior Solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties.
Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters
North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern. North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events with guns. New Hampshire senator celebrates pollutant legislation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.
Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
Friday Weathercast
Vt. and NY. Border Patrol sees surge in illegal crossings, arrests. Vt. and NY. Border Patrol sees surge in illegal crossings, arrests. Wrong mail-in ballots sent to NH voters causing confusion. Updated: 19 minutes ago. Wrong mail-in ballots sent to NH voters causing confusion. Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape...
USDA funding to support local food access
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Increasing local food access in Vermont is the goal behind $500,000 in funding from the USDA. The money will go toward five projects to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. That includes money to the group Abenaki Helping Abenaki, to buy culturally appropriate food for distribution across the state. Other groups include the Vermont Foodbank and the Intervale Center.
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rutland (VT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Rutland, VT?. Rutland is the third-biggest city in Vermont, United States, abounding in exceptional attractions. This city, which is also the county seat of Rutland county, had a population of 15,807 as of 2020. Most travelers who visited Rutland...
Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors
About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance
The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery
Massachusetts’ East Baking Company has purchased equipment to make doughnuts and English muffins but is struggling to find manufacturing space in the greater Brattleboro and Burlington areas. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spurned bidder for Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread proposing new in-state commercial bakery.
Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state says thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding. We recently reported on the state’s new program allocating dollars to towns to buy out properties in flood-prone areas. Now, we are learning how many properties fit that bill. According to the state’s...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
2020 election doubters scour ballots in Vt. towns
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. It’s part of what state election officials say is a nationwide mobilization of Donald Trump supporters who question the results of the 2020 election.
‘Prayer answered’: Vermonter leaves $58K to homeless shelter
One of the last wishes of longtime Vermonter Ellen Everitz before she passed was to continue to support the homelessness in Vermont.
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Efficiency Vermont?
When you contact Efficiency Vermont about anything but a heat pump for your house they don't even acknowledge contact. It seems like big ticket items are all they care about. Electric cars? Great. More bus routes, insulation, new windows, heat pumps? Great!. Is this a public service or an organization...
Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the worst of the pandemic appears to have passed, many workers continue to get sick, and those missed paychecks can add up. Now, a new paid leave grant program starting next month aims to support Vermont businesses and their workers. “You can’t reasonably ask employees...
Sammis hopes to represent new district
On Nov. 8, the newly designated district of Castleton (Rutland-3) will elect its representative to the Vermont State Legislature. Running for the position is Republication candidate and Castleton University alum Jarrod Sammis, opposed to Democratic candidate, Mary Droege. Jarrod Sammis graduated in 2013 from Castleton State College with a major...
