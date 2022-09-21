ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Aaron Judge has touching moment with wife, Samantha Bracksieck, after 60th home run

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Aaron Judge went from the roars of the Yankee Stadium faithful to a quiet moment with his wife and family.

The Post captured Judge embracing his wife, Samantha Bracksieck , and mother, Patty Judge, after hitting his 60th home run of the season in the Yankees’ crazy 9-8 comeback win over the Pirates on Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck embrace after the Yankees slugger hit his 60th home run of season.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post
Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck embrace after the Yankees slugger hit his 60th home run of season.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po
Aaron Judge hugs his mom after the historic moment at Yankee Stadium.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Judge’s monstrous blast into the left field bleachers in the ninth inning Babe Ruth’s single-season record and put him one behind Roger Maris’ all-time American League homer mark.

“I don’t think about numbers,’’ Judge said. “You talk about Ruth, Maris, [Mickey] Mantle, the Yankee greats, you never imagine as a kid getting mentioned with them. It’s an incredible honor.”

Judge and Bracksieck married in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Hawaii. The two were high school sweethearts in California. She is expected to be in attendance, along with Judge’s adopted parents, throughout Judge’s historic chase.

Everything to know about Aaron Judge and his chase for the home run record:

Aaron Judge celebrates home run No. 60.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck embrace after the Yankees slugger hit his 60th home run of season.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

It looked like this night was going to pass without any heroics from the 30-year-old slugger. The Yankees trailed the woebegone Pirates 8-4 entering the bottom of the ninth and Judge was 0-for-3 with a walk on the night.

But he opened the final frame by slamming a Wil Crowe pitch 430 feet into the Bronx night.

“I was kicking myself as I was running around the bases, [saying], ‘Idiot, you should’ve done this earlier,’ ” Judge joked in his postgame press conference.

Anthony Rizzo followed with a double, Gleyber Torres walked and Josh Donaldson singled to load the bases. Giancarlo Stanton then ripped a game-winning grand slam over the left-field fence.

Aaron Judge's wife and parents watching the Yankees-Pirates game on Sept. 20, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
Aaron Judge slams home run No. 60 of the season against the Pirates on Sept. 20, 2022.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post
“It’s unreal,’’ Stanton said of Judge. “It’s amazing to watch, [hitting] 60 like nothing happened. He’s got more work to do.’’

