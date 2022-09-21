Read full article on original website
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
How to Use Whiteboard in Microsoft Teams?
If you often teach students online through the MS Teams platform, MS Whiteboard is hands down the best tool for you. Aside from school work, it is also useful for making online presentations for your workspace. Whiteboard in Microsoft Teams is an inbuilt feature that you can easily access in...
How to Recover Files Deleted From Google Drive
Deleting important files by accident is probably the worst mistake one could make. Google Drive is a cloud-based storage and file synchronization service offered by Google. With around a billion users, the service provides 15 GB of free storage, which you can clear out by deleting files. Sometimes when clearing...
Android File Transfer Not Working? Try These Fixes
Android File Transfer is a great way to quickly share your files between your Mac and Android phone. Sometimes, however, it won’t let you transfer the files and displays an error message “No Android Device Found.”. Normally, you encounter these issues due to an improperly connected or damaged...
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
9 Ways to Fix “Not Registered on Network” Error
You may get an error message “Not registered on Network” while trying to call someone via a network carrier on your Android phone. It means that your device’s Subscriber Identification Module(SIM) card cannot connect to the network and you can’t make or receive a phone call.
9 Ways to Fix “Internal Error” On Google Forms
The “Internal Error” message on Google Forms occurs when the Google server is facing some issue and attempting to solve it. The issue occurs when the server gets into trouble and can not respond to your request. It is generally an outcome of the failed response from Google Forms.
How to Fix STATUS_BREAKPOINT Error in Google Chrome
Error code: STATUS_BREAKPOINT occurs when your browser isn’t able to handle the website’s request for various reasons. It mostly occurs in chromium-based browsers like Chrome. While a reload will remove this error, the issue is sure to persist. Many users have frequently experienced the error at irregular intervals....
What is Wifi Verbose Logging? How to Enable It
If you are concerned about any public network’s security or are trying to troubleshoot your network, you may have encountered the term Wi-Fi verbose logging. A verbose log is a detailed record of what any system process is doing at the moment, and Wi-Fi verbose logging is the verbose log of your network connections. This feature is used by developers to troubleshoot any errors or issues within your system.
Why is My Google Screen Black? How to Fix It
Chrome is one of the oldest and most loved browsers. But, it is having a hard time staying relevant due to numerous frequent errors, like the site crashing, high CPU usage, slow performance, and more. One of them is an empty black screen that can appear out of nowhere. The...
How to Transfer Ownership of Google Drive Folder and Files
Using Google programs makes collaborating with friends and colleagues easier with the Share feature. These documents have different access levels for members with access, but the owner has the most control over them. Luckily, if you’re the owner of a file, you can use sharing settings in Google Drive to...
How to Delete Frequently Visited Sites on iPhone?
The Frequently Visited section is a relatively useful feature to access your go-to website. However, at times it may not seem too appropriate, as everybody that opens your browser can see the sites. You can either remove some of the websites for the reason of privacy or remove the whole...
How to Connect Firestick to WiFi Without a Remote
If you have changed your Wi-Fi network or shifted to a new place, a firestick remote is required to connect your Firestick TV to Wi-Fi. Whether it’s your toddler, who damaged your Firestick remote, or your couch that ate it, not having a remote can be very problematic. Luckily,...
How to Fix “Failed to Play Test Tone” Error
You may see this Failed to play test tone error if you perform a speaker tone test from the Sound settings when your audio isn’t working properly. Typically, users who receive this error message experience poor or no audio output. This can happen if there are some issues with...
How to Enable Dark Mode on Snapchat?
Opening a Snapchat in the middle of the night is like pointing 10000 lumens torchlight right into your eyes. The screen is so bright that it could figuratively blind you. Keeping this issue in mind, Snapchat added the dark mode feature on iOS in 2019. Although a great feature, Snapchat is yet to add this feature on Android.
How to Use Compatibility Mode in Microsoft Edge
When Microsoft decided to discontinue Internet Explorer (IE), legacy/older websites that require IE were at risk of fading out. Considering this Microsoft introduced the compatibility or the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft uses the Chromium engine for the new sites and the Trident (MSHTML) engine for the old...
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
How to Mod ARK Survival Evolved
Mods bring incredible new content to ARK, and new ones are available daily. Whether they’re mods to change the graphics, adjust the gathering rate, or add new items and creatures to your world, they’re all added the same way. Once you’ve decided how you want to mod ARK and what kind of installation you’re modding, the rest is simple enough that anyone could do it.
Why Is My Phone Talking to Me? 4 Ways to Fix
Is your phone making sounds out of the blue? Or does it unnecessarily read aloud everything you type on the keypad? Although it seems like the phone is talking on its own, you probably have an accessibility feature enabled on your device. The features especially serve visually impaired people and...
