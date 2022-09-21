Read full article on original website
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
September Heat Wave to Bring Back Summer-Like Temperatures for the Central US This Weekend
A September heat wave will make residents of the Central US feel summer-like temperatures once again similar to July, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The forecast suggested that the extreme weather will build over the south-central parts of the US this coming weekend and may persist until next week. This comes...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns
More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/21 Wednesday morning forecast
Advisory: High rip current risk, big waves along the coast likely tomorrow into the start of the weekend due to Fiona.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Expect highs around 80. An iso'd shower/rumble is possible tonight with the best chance N&W, otherwise, expect increasing clouds with milder temps in place. As for tomorrow, there's still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the showers, but at this point it looks like they'll push through our northwest suburbs during the AM commute; arrive during or slightly after the tail-end of the AM commute in the city; then sweep through the remainder of the area by early to mid-afternoon. After that, we'll see partial clearing with highs only in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the mid 60s... feeling like October. Saturday will remain cool with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, temperatures start to bounce back with highs in the mid 70s.
Highs pushing toward records to end summer
As we roll toward the first day of fall, heat continues to be front and center in the forecast. Today may be the last day of summer but it will feel like we’re right in the middle of it with high temps climbing into the mid-90s.
