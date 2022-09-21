ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
Fox News

Rainy weather over the West leads to flash flooding concerns

More rain is expected for parts of the West on Wednesday, impacting the Great Basin to the northern Rockies. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern, especially for flood-prone areas. The wet weather will shift into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Thursday. The Sunshine State is also in...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/21 Wednesday morning forecast

Advisory: High rip current risk, big waves along the coast likely tomorrow into the start of the weekend due to Fiona.Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny and warm. Expect highs around 80. An iso'd shower/rumble is possible tonight with the best chance N&W, otherwise, expect increasing clouds with milder temps in place. As for tomorrow, there's still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the showers, but at this point it looks like they'll push through our northwest suburbs during the AM commute; arrive during or slightly after the tail-end of the AM commute in the city; then sweep through the remainder of the area by early to mid-afternoon. After that, we'll see partial clearing with highs only in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the mid 60s... feeling like October. Saturday will remain cool with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, temperatures start to bounce back with highs in the mid 70s.
WWL-AMFM

Highs pushing toward records to end summer

As we roll toward the first day of fall, heat continues to be front and center in the forecast. Today may be the last day of summer but it will feel like we’re right in the middle of it with high temps climbing into the mid-90s.
