The Great American Squeeze: 69 million households are now canceling vacations, driving less and cutting grocery bills as inflation hits home, pollsters reveal
The share of Americans who say inflation is causing them financial hardship has risen from 49 percent in January to 56 percent, with rising prices forcing 69 million households to make cutbacks, a survey revealed on Wednesday. The Gallup survey found that ever-more wealthy and middle-class families were feeling the...
Fast Company
The world got 5.2 million more millionaires last year, but many are getting pinched in 2022
Two-and-a-half million people in the United States became millionaires last year, but thanks to rising prices, that may not mean as much as it used to. Worldwide, 5.2 million people became millionaires in 2021, according to the Global Wealth Report 2022, an annual release published by Credit Suisse. Including those 5.2 million, 2.5 million of whom are in the U.S., the total number of millionaires globally increased to 62.5 million at the end of 2021. The total amount of global wealth tallied nearly $464 trillion, which was an almost 10% increase over the prior year, too, the report says.
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest
Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
buzzfeednews.com
Young Americans Who Were Burned By The Great Recession And Pandemic Are Turning To Labor Unions Now More Than Ever
For Tyler Keeling, a Starbucks worker in California, his interest in forming a union began after he saw a TikTok video about the union effort at the coffee chain’s location in Buffalo. “I was like, wait, hold on, what is going on?” the 26-year-old said. “And then I started...
AOL Corp
More Americans Filed Unemployment Claims Last Week
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week's number was revised down by 5,000 to 208,000, the lowest figure since May.
CNBC
56% of Americans think the U.S. is already in a recession. These 4 steps can help protect your finances in a downturn
Both expert and everyday investors are worried a recession is coming. The good news is there are steps you can take now to limit the negative impact a downturn may have on your finances. Start by coming up with a concrete plan and writing it down, one expert says. The...
Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why
U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
FOXBusiness
More Americans racking up credit card debt as inflation rages
Credit card debt in the U.S. surged over the past year as painfully high inflation prompted more Americans to borrow money in order to keep spending. A new report from CreditCards.com shows that 60% of credit card holders have been carrying balances on their card for at least a year – a marked increase from 2021, when that rate was at just 10%.
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
Spain plans temporary tax on big fortunes for two years from 2023
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Spanish government wants to slap a temporary tax on the wealthiest 1% of the country's population starting next year amid soaring inflation, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero said on Thursday.
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
morningbrew.com
Opendoor lost money on almost half of August resales
Opendoor, the home-flipping site, is probably regretting its bulk order of subway tiles and DIY laminate flooring. The company lost money on 42% of resales in August, according to Bloomberg. The company that rode the first wave of real estate iBuying, a way to automate real estate purchases, was hailed...
The Place Where Rent Has Remained 1$ per Year for the Past 500 Years
Inside the social housing complex of Fuggerei, GermanyWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. Rent is often the highest monthly expenditure for most individuals, and while prices may fluctuate, there seems to be a little increase each year that is most felt by those with lower incomes. Numerous factors, including economic inflation, a strengthening housing market, and of course increased demand, have contributed to the rise in rental rates. The current recession that the world is facing is not helping either.
If You Invested $3,000 in Atlassian Stock in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Atlassian has generated impressive gains since its IPO.
‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank.Analysis of Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal statement by Resolution Foundation said “only the very richest households in Britain” will see their incomes grow as a result of the most significant tax cuts in 50 years.The richest 5% will see their incomes grow by 2% next year (2023-24), while the other 95% of the population will get poorer as the cost-of-living crisis continues.The package will also see London and the South...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years
Here are two wildly different investment opportunities that offer attractive income through dividends.
FOXBusiness
Americans have lost $4,200 in income under Biden, wiping out Trump gains: Heritage
The average American has lost more than $4,000 in annual income since President Biden took office due to soaring inflation and higher interest rates thus wiping out income gains under the previous administration, according to data compiled by the Heritage Foundation. Experts at the conservative think tank analyzed consumer prices...
