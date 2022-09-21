Read full article on original website
Windows Update Service Missing? Here’s 5 Ways to Fix it
Microsoft provides fixes for a lot of bugs as well as upgrades their software through Windows Update. Thus, your PC is bound to find trouble if it is not working. The Windows Update Service or wuauserv handles the Windows update feature for the detection and provision of required updates to the computer. So, the Windows updates will not work and show Error Encountered while checking for updates if this service goes missing.
13 Ways to Fix “Game Security Violation Detected” Error
Windows PC games may encounter unique issues that may be hard to solve. The “Game Security Violation Detected” error appears to be one of those, but we’re sharing 13 ways to fix it. Even though it comes out of nowhere, it doesn’t point to a severe issue....
Elden Ring Not Connecting To Network? Here’s How To Fix It
The action RPG debuted with incredible success for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, and Windows. It is as phenomenal as it is tough, so you may want to use its limited multiplayer features to progress. Therefore, you want to know how to fix Elden Ring not connecting to the network.
How to Use Whiteboard in Microsoft Teams?
If you often teach students online through the MS Teams platform, MS Whiteboard is hands down the best tool for you. Aside from school work, it is also useful for making online presentations for your workspace. Whiteboard in Microsoft Teams is an inbuilt feature that you can easily access in...
Android File Transfer Not Working? Try These Fixes
Android File Transfer is a great way to quickly share your files between your Mac and Android phone. Sometimes, however, it won’t let you transfer the files and displays an error message “No Android Device Found.”. Normally, you encounter these issues due to an improperly connected or damaged...
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
How to Use Compatibility Mode in Microsoft Edge
When Microsoft decided to discontinue Internet Explorer (IE), legacy/older websites that require IE were at risk of fading out. Considering this Microsoft introduced the compatibility or the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft uses the Chromium engine for the new sites and the Trident (MSHTML) engine for the old...
How to Fix “Failed to Play Test Tone” Error
You may see this Failed to play test tone error if you perform a speaker tone test from the Sound settings when your audio isn’t working properly. Typically, users who receive this error message experience poor or no audio output. This can happen if there are some issues with...
Fix: “GeForce Experience Unable to Retrieve Settings” Error
Features like auto-update display drivers, game optimization capability, and game capture have made GeForce Experience a great companion application to all GeForce graphics cards. However, as with many applications, GeForce Experience may run into some bugs and errors. One specific issue that users run into the most is the “Unable...
How to Fix “err_address_unreachable” error on Chrome
Chrome may show unusual or confusing errors at times. But, they are usually straightforward. For instance, when you get the ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error, it simply means that Chrome is unable to access or load a specific website. The causes of such an error are mostly linked with issues with the server,...
How to Make Shared Google Calendar?
Google came up with its own workspace in 2020 when the globe shifted to digitalization. Formerly known as Google Suite, Google Workspace includes GMail, GCalendar, GDrive, GDocs Editors, and GMeet. The remote workspace continues to be a great success due to its functionality. You can do a little bit of...
PS5 Has No Sound? 8 Ways to Fix it
Sony’s latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5, is popular and powerful. Video, audio, and controller performance is a stark improvement compared to the PS4. It’s not free of errors, though; for example: how to fix PS5 has no sound error?. Audio output failures and glitches are common for...
How to Recover Files Deleted From Google Drive
Deleting important files by accident is probably the worst mistake one could make. Google Drive is a cloud-based storage and file synchronization service offered by Google. With around a billion users, the service provides 15 GB of free storage, which you can clear out by deleting files. Sometimes when clearing...
How to Use VMware (Detailed Guide)
VMware offers numerous virtualization solutions, with the most popular ones being VMware ESXi, which is a part of VMware vSphere – the cloud computing virtualization suite. While not as popular, VMware does offer Desktop Virtualization options as well in the form of VMware Workstation (Windows, Linux) and VMware Fusion (macOS), and these are the ones we’ll be discussing today.
9 Ways to Fix “Internal Error” On Google Forms
The “Internal Error” message on Google Forms occurs when the Google server is facing some issue and attempting to solve it. The issue occurs when the server gets into trouble and can not respond to your request. It is generally an outcome of the failed response from Google Forms.
5 Ways to Fix “This device can perform faster” Error
When connecting an external USB device to your system, the error “This device can perform faster” might pop up several times above the notification area on your desktop. Generally, when your device mismatches the USB port, you encounter this message. And, since this results in a transfer speed lower than the device/port’s potential, your system is trying to tell if the device can perform faster.
How to Delete Frequently Visited Sites on iPhone?
The Frequently Visited section is a relatively useful feature to access your go-to website. However, at times it may not seem too appropriate, as everybody that opens your browser can see the sites. You can either remove some of the websites for the reason of privacy or remove the whole...
Nintendo Switch Battery Draining Fast? How to Fix It
While you can always use the Switch with its power cable plugged in, one of its most appealing features is its portability. When the battery is working well and holding a charge, you can play for hours with nary a wall outlet in sight. However, the efficiency of any battery drains over time, and any seasoned Switch player can attest that it happens on the console too.
How to Fix “You Need to Format the Disk in Drive” Error?
When trying to read from or write onto a drive, you may encounter the “You need to format the disk in drive” error. It generally occurs while attaching an external SD card or disk drive to the PC but is not limited to it. The causes range from...
How to Create Bootable USB Flash Drive in Windows
Having a bootable USB Flash Drive on hand is a good idea in case you ever need to troubleshoot booting issues or simply install Windows. Windows offers multiple ways to create bootable USBs, from native tools like Diskpart and official ones like the Media Creation Tool to popular third-party options like Rufus.
