Evansville, IN

Comments / 3

Joyce Thiery
2d ago

good for the judge. you killed the baby, you have NO rights to go to her funeral or anything else. but you DO have the right to sit in your cell for the rest of YOUR life and count the cockroaches

wevv.com

Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky

Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville couple charged with federal crimes in fentanyl overdoses of two kids

An Evansville couple has been indicted on federal charges in connection to the 2021 fentanyl overdoses of two young children, officials announced Friday. Officials held a press conference Friday morning to announce the federal indictments of 34-year-old Arcinial Watt and24-year-old Jazmynn Brown, who were both arrested back in 2021 after the fentanyl overdoses of two young children.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
kbsi23.com

Lyon County correctional officer charged with rape

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Lyon County correctional officer faces a rape charge after she was accused of sexual conduct with an inmate. Trista Fox, 38, of Princeton was charged with rape 3rd degree, according to Kentucky State Police. On, Tuesday, September 20, KSP Post 1 received a...
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Four homes damaged by bullets Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four homes on Evansville’s east side were hit by bullets Tuesday night. Police say it happened around 6 p.m. on Corregidor Circle. Officials say that homes on Roosevelt and Corregidor were hit. Our crew on scene also saw officers taking a rifle from a home.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Carmi Man Arrested In Indiana For Burglary, Rape And Intimidation With A Deadly Weapon

A 30 year old former Carmi man is in hot water following his arrest in Indiana. He’s been charged with rape, two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary according to a probable cause affidavit reportedly signed by Owensville, IN Marshal Rodger Leister. Police there report they were called to a residence where two individuals claim they were awakened to Kyle Buchanan entering the home, pointing a gun at them and alleging they owed him money. The woman’s boyfriend says he was told at gunpoint to tie the woman up after.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Remains of missing man found in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO. Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office say they found human remains Wednesday this morning in the area of South Center Road, North of State Road 261. They say the remains have been identified as 34-year-old Jamey Grant, of Chandler. Deputies say Grant was...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Drugs Found In Vehicle Parked At Walmart

Jasper police were tipped off that two people were using drugs in the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday. Officials says a K-9 detected the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The owners were found at the Arby’s where authorities found meth and a syringe in the parking lot. More...
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler. WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was […]
CHANDLER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Drug Use Reported at Jasper Walmart Parking Lot

Jasper Police received an anonymous complaint of a female and a male using drugs in the Walmart parking lot. During an investigation with Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 was used to detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle. The male and female owners were located in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle in the Arby’s parking lot. Officers located methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle at Walmart. The male and female were arrested on the above charges and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.
JASPER, IN

