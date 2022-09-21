ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

By Brendel Hightower, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million.

This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard.

The stately colonial at 9230 Dwight St. nestled in the Berry Joseph Subdivision, a historic district on Detroit’s lower east side, is available to purchase for the first time in nearly 30 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZtjYJ_0i4AHdLm00

“My father actually sold them this house when they bought it,” said selling agent Jimmy Saros, of Saros Real Estate Services, about the current owner and her husband.

The house is next door to the mayor's residence and a few houses away from a property once owned by Kid Rock, which was also recently listed at $2.2 million and was pending sale .

With an abundance of historic character, high ceilings, a grand staircase with original banisters, original crown molding, oak hardwood floors and tile, the home is estimated to have 5,458 square feet of finished, above-ground living space, according to the Realcomp listing.

More: $4.5-million 'Mushroom House' in Charlevoix built with stones pulled from Lake Michigan

More: Medieval castle-like home with draw bridge, mote, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County

It has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, four fireplaces and a sitting room with a Pewabic fountain that overlooks the water. The third floor features a large entertainment room with a pool table.

The well-manicured backyard has a pond and a circular driveway with a fountain in the middle that leads to a path to the three-car garage and boat garage that opens to the Detroit River.

“Like many waterfront properties, the backgrounds are really like the front of the house,” Saros said. “This is only one of three homes with a boat garage.”

Saros said Detroit zoning code doesn't allow boat garages anymore, so it’s grandfathered in.

The historic home also has modern-day features, with updated windows, central air conditioning, walk-in closets, including a walk-in cedar closet in the primary bedroom, and large, open rooms that flow into each other, unlike some older homes where rooms can be very divided.

A 1995 Detroit Free Press article notes the last time the house was sold. It was purchased by husband and wife Zdenko and Nada Mrakovcic, who emigrated from Croatia and became Detroit boosters and investors after moving to the area from New York.

“Last October, they sold their Grosse Pointe home and bought the riverfront house adjacent to the Manoogian Mansion for more than $600,000, making them next-door neighbors of Detroit's first couple, Dennis and Trudy Archer,” the article read.

For the first time since the Mrakovcices bought it in 1994, the property was listed for sale July 28.

Brendel Hightower is an assistant editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact her at bhightower@freepress.com . To subscribe, go to freep.com/specialoffer .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Comments / 4

Leka Juncaj
2d ago

What dose Race have to do with buying a house???. Tony buy the house and invite some white people you’ll see that the only Racist in the room will be you

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
HometownLife.com

McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland

People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
WESTLAND, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M

ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Charlevoix, MI
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
The Detroit Free Press

New Huntington Tower in downtown Detroit officially opens

Huntington Bank celebrated the grand opening Wednesday of its new 20-story Huntington Tower, the first large new downtown Detroit building to be completed since the COVID-19 pandemic. Located across from Comerica Park at 2025 Woodward Ave., the glass-clad tower was designed by Neumann/Smith Architecture and houses Huntington's commercial banking operations. Half of the...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Detroit River#Downtown Detroit#Riverfront#Central Air Conditioning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#The Manoogian Mansion#The Detroit Yacht Club#Kid Rock#Realcomp
The Detroit Free Press

Biggest events, coolest angles captured by Freep photographers at Detroit auto show

The long-awaited 2022 Detroit auto show has made a return after a three-year hiatus. It attracted thousands of media professionals, industry leaders — and what is said to be the world’s largest rubber duck — to Huntington Place and Hart Plaza on Wednesday and Thursday.  The Buick Wildcat concept car captivated the attention of onlookers as it rotated on a showroom platform. And aircraft prototypes on display reflected how that type of vehicle will transform mobility as...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Detroit Free Press

Detroiters can get information about utility assistance, home repairs at this event

Detroiters on Tuesday can drop by Spirit Plaza in downtown Detroit to learn about resources that can help reduce some of their housing costs. The City of Detroit's Healthy Home Resource Day will take place in-person between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no registration required and residents can get information about programs intended to help with their utilities, water bills and home repairs.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

30 spots for late-night eats in metro Detroit

There’s nothing like a late-night bite, especially after an evening out at a nightclub or concert. While many restaurants and bars have cut back on their hours in recent years, there are still plenty of spots in metro Detroit with kitchens open after 10 p.m. (Did we miss any good ones? Let us know: [email protected].)
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit TV news anchor Evrod Cassimy leaving WDIV for new job in Chicago

WDIV-TV (Channel 4) morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is trading the Motor City for the Windy City. Cassimy posted on the station’s website Thursday afternoon that he is departing from Detroit’s NBC affiliate, where he co-anchors the 4:30-7 a.m. news with Rhonda Walker. He will become an anchor and reporter at WMAQ, Chicago’s NBC station, the place where he “first fell in love with journalism and storytelling” as an intern. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy