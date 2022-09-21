Read full article on original website
KWQC
Some rain Friday
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
KWQC
Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by Quad City Bank & Trust corporate gift. Updated: 5 hours ago. Genesis cardiac patients now have a new mental health program with funding from Quad-Cities...
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
KWQC
Eyewitness sees Wednesday night pursuit firsthand in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was on his way to drop his cousin off at home with some friends Wednesday night. Justin Ringenoldus said, if it were another night, he could’ve been walking along Eastern Avenue where the car eventually crashed. “We were still sitting down there...
KWQC
Quad City Pizza Company closing Bettendorf location
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf location of the Quad City Pizza Company is closing, effective Oct. 1. Business owners made the announcement earlier this week in a Facebook post. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses,” according to...
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
KWQC
September Makers Market at Iron + Grain
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Ashley Davis, owner & founder Red Barn Boutique & Iron + Grain Boutiques, invites viewers to come out to The Rust Belt/Bend on Saturday, Sept. 24th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iron + Grain, 579 12th Avenue, East Moline for the September Makers Market.
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
KWQC
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
KWQC
Rock Island Artist’s Market for fall is Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Stephanie Cantebury, local artist and participating vendor, stops by to highlight what attendees can expect at this season’s event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25 from 12 to 5 p.m. on the grounds of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street, Rock Island. The...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police
The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. David Nelson says farewell to TV6. Brantley Francis Foundation 5 p.m. Updated: 11 hours ago. The nonprofit raises money for pediatric cancer research, and to support cancer patients and their families. Decorating your home...
KWQC
Quad City Moms on QCT at 11 9/21
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s back to school, which has parents partly rejoicing, but also working to keep up with schedules, activities, and meals. Quad City Moms is a parenting resource for local families. Website: https://qcmoms.com/
KWQC
Fall 2022 must-have fashion trends
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s Paula Sands Live features a four-part autumn fashion show starring Maxx Models and Talent. Holly Bell from Maxx Models and Talent emcees as four of her models (Hope, Stephanie, Connie, and Mandy) show off clothing from four area boutiques. The style choices truly highlight many of the dominating trends in 2022.
One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
KWQC
Police: Child on bike hit by vehicle in Kewanee
