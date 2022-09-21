ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

notebookcheck.net

Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China

5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 price leak makes the phone sound like a real bargain

Flagship phones are expensive - except of course when they’re not, which looks to be the case with the Google Pixel 7, as a price leak suggests it will substantially undercut rival handsets. According to Artem Russakovskii (opens in new tab) – the founder of Android Police – the...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?

In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Launches Solve For Tomorrow Contest 2023 For US Students

Samsung has opened applications for its annual Solve for Tomorrow contest for 2023. It is a national competition for US public schools between grades 6 to 12. With the help of their teachers and schools, participating students have to use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, in short) to create innovative and sustainable products or solutions that can help transform local communities. The company will award prizes worth over $2 million through this contest.
BUSINESS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device

Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro launch in the US

5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases for your pre-order

At Apple's Far Out event, the company released the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, part of a new iPhone 14 range that also includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A fully illuminated, always-on screen, featuring the headlining new interface feature Dynamic Island, visible widgets that fade in and out of the Lock Screen, brand new hues, and a 48-megapixel camera, are hallmarks of the new design. Like all high-end smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro is pricey — starting at $999 — so a quality case to protect your phone and enhance its natural beauty and features, is a must. Here are a few that we recommend.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints

Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The top 5 things I love and 4 things I hate about Google Pixel 6a

When it comes to Google's camera magic and a bunch of exclusive software features, nothing can beat a Google Pixel phone. That's the reason you have (or are planning to get) a Google Pixel 6a. Google has sort of cracked the winning formula for the best budget phone, and the 2022 baby Pixel is truly a champ. But there is still a lot that remains unsaid about the Pixel 6a, both good and bad.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Price leak shows Google Pixel 7 will be much cheaper than iPhone 14

As is the case every year, Google’s new Pixel series will hit stores a few weeks after Apple’s next-generation iPhones. In 2022, we’re looking at the Pixel 7 models that follow the iPhone 14 series. We know pretty much everything about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, except for the price. Until now, that is.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

What is dynamic island on iPhone 14 Pro?

THE new iPhone 14 Pro is the latest in the line of the popular smartphones designed by Apple. Apples latest Phone comes with many new features and designs that that is sure to make the user experience much easier. Including the New Dynamic Island. What is Dynamic Island ?. Designed...
CELL PHONES

