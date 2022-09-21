Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series-compatible 5G cases are released in China
5G Accessory Business Chinese Tech Phablet Smartphone. Huawei P50-series users were reportedly able to circumvent the OEM's inability to use 5G hardware in its newer devices with a case provided by the company Soyealink. Now, as WHYLAB has pointed out, the same option has become available to those who own or plan to own a new flagship of the Mate 50 line.
TechRadar
Google Pixel 7 price leak makes the phone sound like a real bargain
Flagship phones are expensive - except of course when they’re not, which looks to be the case with the Google Pixel 7, as a price leak suggests it will substantially undercut rival handsets. According to Artem Russakovskii (opens in new tab) – the founder of Android Police – the...
knowtechie.com
iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?
In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
Android Headlines
Samsung Launches Solve For Tomorrow Contest 2023 For US Students
Samsung has opened applications for its annual Solve for Tomorrow contest for 2023. It is a national competition for US public schools between grades 6 to 12. With the help of their teachers and schools, participating students have to use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, in short) to create innovative and sustainable products or solutions that can help transform local communities. The company will award prizes worth over $2 million through this contest.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
Digital Trends
Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device
Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro launch in the US
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
Digital Trends
The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases for your pre-order
At Apple's Far Out event, the company released the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, part of a new iPhone 14 range that also includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. A fully illuminated, always-on screen, featuring the headlining new interface feature Dynamic Island, visible widgets that fade in and out of the Lock Screen, brand new hues, and a 48-megapixel camera, are hallmarks of the new design. Like all high-end smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro is pricey — starting at $999 — so a quality case to protect your phone and enhance its natural beauty and features, is a must. Here are a few that we recommend.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max charging test reveals no improvements over the iPhone 13 Pro Max
Following its debut a while ago, Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undergone a host of tests. The latest of them puts the range-topping iPhone 14 Pro Max through its charging paces, in an attempt to see if any improvements exist in that department. None do. As tested by Charging...
9to5Mac
Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro Max dominates first weekend of pre-orders, iPhone 14 Plus disappoints
Apple may be paying the price for being too confident regarding the regular iPhone 14 models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus versions are selling worse than the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 – both phones that had disappointing sales when their pre-orders started. On the other hand, the redesigned iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling better than its predecessor.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of September 2022
Who says you need to pay for perfection? With these Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, your dream foldable is just a mouse click away.
The top 5 things I love and 4 things I hate about Google Pixel 6a
When it comes to Google's camera magic and a bunch of exclusive software features, nothing can beat a Google Pixel phone. That's the reason you have (or are planning to get) a Google Pixel 6a. Google has sort of cracked the winning formula for the best budget phone, and the 2022 baby Pixel is truly a champ. But there is still a lot that remains unsaid about the Pixel 6a, both good and bad.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is our Phone of the Year
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) has been named Phone of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). To take our Phone of the Year prize, a device doesn’t just have to look good, but also offer powerful specs, great features, and appeal to consumers and partners alike.
Hands-On: iPhone 14 Pro Cases Tested
We went hands-on with more than 50 new iPhone 14 Pro cases to see how they felt, worked and looked. These are the best ones.
Price leak shows Google Pixel 7 will be much cheaper than iPhone 14
As is the case every year, Google’s new Pixel series will hit stores a few weeks after Apple’s next-generation iPhones. In 2022, we’re looking at the Pixel 7 models that follow the iPhone 14 series. We know pretty much everything about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, except for the price. Until now, that is.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
What is dynamic island on iPhone 14 Pro?
THE new iPhone 14 Pro is the latest in the line of the popular smartphones designed by Apple. Apples latest Phone comes with many new features and designs that that is sure to make the user experience much easier. Including the New Dynamic Island. What is Dynamic Island ?. Designed...
