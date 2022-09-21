ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Wight County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Barge in Chesapeake evacuated after small fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A barge in the process of being dismantled in Chesapeake was evacuated Friday morning after a small fire broke out. It happened just before 7 a.m., a Chesapeake Fire Department spokesperson said. The barge was at 1400 Precon Drive, off Bainbridge Blvd. Materials being cut...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Government
County
Isle Of Wight County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Carrollton, VA
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
13newsnow.com

Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok

NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Paul Battle (Portsmouth City Council)

Paul Battle is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy