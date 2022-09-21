Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Barge in Chesapeake evacuated after small fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A barge in the process of being dismantled in Chesapeake was evacuated Friday morning after a small fire broke out. It happened just before 7 a.m., a Chesapeake Fire Department spokesperson said. The barge was at 1400 Precon Drive, off Bainbridge Blvd. Materials being cut...
6 adults, 1 child displaced by Chesapeake apartment fire
Firefighters responded to the Crosswinds Apartments on Weber Avenue around 6 a.m. after a 911 call from a resident.
Family displaced following house fire on Old Galberry Rd in Chesapeake
A family is left without a home following a residential fire late Friday evening in Chesapeake.
Driver crashes into guardrail on Route 58 in Suffolk
A driver ran off the road and crashed into a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of Route 58 in Suffolk Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas leak on Buckroe Ave. in Hampton
An official confirmed a construction crew hit a Virginia Natural Gas line in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue around 8 a.m.
Brief lockdowns at 2 Norfolk schools Friday
10 On Your Side confirmed with Norfolk Public Schools that Jacox Elementary and Booker T. Washington High schools were briefly placed on lockdown Friday.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
More abandoned vessels out of water in Elizabeth River
Mike Provost’s Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation and his sponsors have pulled three more abandoned and derelict vessels out of Hampton Roads' waterways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Norfolk city manager anticipates other cities would help to build new arena
For the first time since Norfolk began working towards the development of a new, larger arena, the city manager is saying help will likely be needed from neighboring cities.
No respite for tenants of condemned Newport News apartment building
A court hearing reveals that repairs to the Seaview Lofts apartment building will still take weeks to complete.
Norfolk’s Southside Boys and Girls Club to reopen
The 20,000-square-foot facility has a slick new game room, a shiny basketball court, a music recording studio, and a television studio to be named for 10 On Your side's Regina Mobley.
Gun reportedly found on sidewalk near Norfolk elementary school
Norfolk Police dispatchers confirmed to WAVY that a gun was found on the sidewalk near Little Creek Elementary School Thursday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Isle of Wight County
When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-story residential structure engulfed in heavy fire.
Crash involving tractor-trailer on EB I-64 in Norfolk
A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing a traffic backup on I-64 eastbound in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk police officers go viral on Facebook, TikTok
NORFOLK, Va. — If you follow the Norfolk Police Department on Facebook or TikTok, there's a chance that a post has come across your timeline within the past few days. Even if you don't, you've probably heard about it. And within that post, there are photos of two Norfolk...
Newport News Home Depot fills 800 buckets with Kentucky disaster relief supplies
Today team members at Newport News Home Depot filled buckets for Operation Blessing to help with Kentucky disaster relief efforts.
Rabid racoon found in Newport News
According to a news release, the raccoon was found in the area of Gwynn Circle and Linbrook Drive.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Paul Battle (Portsmouth City Council)
Paul Battle is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk community rallying against ‘Port 460’ project ahead of council meeting
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk community are rallying Wednesday at City Hall in opposition to the city’s approval of the “Port 460” project. The rally at 5 p.m. begins an hour before the council meeting. The project would build warehouses used for logistics...
Police seeking missing endangered Virginia Beach man
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
Comments / 0