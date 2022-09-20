Read full article on original website
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
auburnvillager.com
Homecoming parades to run downtown tonight, Friday
The streets of downtown Auburn will be filled with school spirit starting tonight when Auburn High School hosts its homecoming parade, followed by Auburn University's homecoming parade on Friday evening. "We usually do those one week at a time, but not this year," said Mayor Ron Anders of the double...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
opelikaobserver.com
Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika
LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
Bryan Harsin said to be absent on the recruiting trail
The Athletic's "inside (state of) Alabama recruiting" piece is illuminating, in a bad way, for the Tigers
WTVM
Party bike company coming to Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have you ever tried partying and pedaling at the same time?. On Oct. 7, party bike company Pedal Pub is making its way to the Columbus and Phenix City area. Local owner Antwane Darby says the recent development in both cities attracted the company. Legal-drinking age...
Father of T.J. Finley criticizes Auburn’s 2-QB system, discusses son’s shoulder injury
The father of Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley voiced his frustration with the Tigers’ two-quarterback system and play-calling this week in the aftermath of a humbling loss to Penn State in which his son injured his shoulder. David Finley made an appearance on the Locked On Auburn podcast Thursday...
Opelika-Auburn News
Jim Sikes: Here's a real wine spot in Auburn that's full of fun vibes
Auburn-Opelika has many food and beverage places. There are opportunities for quality menus, and many offer an excellent selection of wines. Now we are being treated to a real wine spot, a different venue full of fun vibes. It’s known as Cerulean Wine Bar. It’s on Midtown’s Main Street at 1188 Opelika Road in Auburn, across from Plaza Bar and Grill.
WTVM
Chambers Co. selected to participate in Ala. Multi-tier System of Support
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has been selected to participate in the Alabama Multi-tier System of Support. It’s a framework to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education experience before graduating high school. It will be a five-to-eight-year commitment where a designated coach...
Opelika-Auburn News
National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes
National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes. Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.
Senior Health and Resource Fair to be held at Opelika SportsPlex
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center will be hosting its 10th annual Senior Health and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release from City of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The event will be free and provide access to various free services for adults […]
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
Opelika-Auburn News
'Not a daycare with alcohol': Plains Taproom co-owner defends business model, council votes to approve it
The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve a new “family style” drinking establishment in downtown Auburn after owners explained their business model. The Plains Taproom, a self-pour bar proposed by Auburn residents Dion Peoples, Justin Alexander and Scott Brown, was approved by the Auburn Planning Commission on Sept. 8.
WTVM
Pet of the Week: Rainbow at Harris Co. Humane Society
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week, and this week it’s very special because The Humane Society of Harris County visited our studio with our Pet of the Week!. Rainbow is a loving Pitbull who loves all animals and humans! Rainbow is a food-loving...
Witnesses, clues sought in shooting death of Opelika man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting in Opelika nearly one week ago. Authorities on Friday identified the victim as Jeffrey Dowdell. He was 53. The slaying happened at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Fruitland Avenue and Auburn Street. Officers...
opelikaobserver.com
Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime
OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
Movie about historical shooting at protestors to be filmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Entertainment news website Deadline has reported that a movie about a historical event, “Kent State,” will soon be filmed in Columbus. “Inspired by true events, the movie tells the story of how a family’s buried past coincides with the brutal truth of one of the most significant events in American history, […]
CBS 46
Extras needed for Christmas movie filming in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The production company for the upcoming Christmas film A Perfect Christmas Pairing has put out a call for extras. Most scenes are filmed at Nutwood Winery; as the name suggests, the film mostly takes place in a winery. It will also be filmed at C’son’s, Café Brulee, Emberglow, Pretty Good Books and other locations in town.
WTVM
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
12-year-old charged with making terroristic threats in east Alabama bomb scare
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A 12-year-old is facing two felony counts of making a terroristic threat after investigators say the juvenile made two threats targeting Opelika Middle School. On Tuesday, the Opelika Police Department Detective Division began investigating a threat to Opelika Middle School posted on social media. The next day, law enforcement were made aware of a […]
