CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
Android Headlines
Samsung Launches Solve For Tomorrow Contest 2023 For US Students
Samsung has opened applications for its annual Solve for Tomorrow contest for 2023. It is a national competition for US public schools between grades 6 to 12. With the help of their teachers and schools, participating students have to use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, in short) to create innovative and sustainable products or solutions that can help transform local communities. The company will award prizes worth over $2 million through this contest.
Selecting The Right Device For You
Calhoun County, AL – If your aging computer or mobile device can’t keep up with the ever-changing services offered on newer devices, maybe it’s time for an upgrade. That’s where a technology expert comes in. They are here to help you make the right choice even if you don’t know a GPU from a CPU, Android from iOS, SATA from MVMe, or apps from programs. Don’t let that foreign computer language get the best of you. It is possible to turn that foreign language into your first language. Here’s a few questions to help you decide on a new device.
Ars Technica
Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100
Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gizmodo
TikTok Company's New VR Headset Competes with Meta on Price and Privacy
Meta is terrified of TikTok’s domineering presence in the social media market, and now it seems the company behind the app, ByteDance, is coming for Meta’s own stake in the Metaverse with a headset that’s the closest we’ve seen in price to the Quest 2. Bytedance’s...
Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.
[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
9to5Google
Deals: Samsung Frame 2022 Smart TVs from $750, Wyze Floodlight Cam hits $80, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K Smart TVs starting at $750. That’s joined by a price cut on JBL’s Flip 5 portable speaker at $75. You can also score the Assistant-enabled Wyze Floodlight Cam for $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate
Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
CNET
Samsung TV Sale: Save Up to $800 on Select Models at Best Buy
Samsung has made some of the best TVs around for a long time now, so any time its TVs are reduced in price it's worth taking notice of. Whether you're looking for a good-sized 43-inch set, or a whopping 85-inch 8K monster, Samsung offers something for everyone. Right now, Best...
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are some of the best noise-canceling buds we’ve tested
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 offer a stunning level of noise-canceling technology and are set to compete with popular, comparable earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the second-gen AirPods Pro. Here’s what you need to know before you invest in a pair.
Ars Technica
39-year-old Radio Shack laptop gets new CPU, keeps original screen
Faced with a broken Radio Shack laptop from 1983, IEEE Spectrum editor Stephen Cass didn't throw it away. Instead, he pulled out the logic board and replaced it with a modern microcontroller so he could control the vintage screen. Cass wrote about his adventure in detail for Spectrum last week.
Power through to the weekend with headphone and charger deals from Anker and Soundcore
When the world gets to be a bit too much, when you just need to knuckle down and focus, there is no better tool than a pair of ANC earbuds or headphones. While Sony and Bose are the gold standard, they're both also well over $250, too expensive for many of us to even consider. True, there's no shortage of excellent budget-friendly earbuds, but each still has compromises it must make to reach those affordable prices, especially when it comes to noise-canceling.
Tech breakthrough leads to a new battery that charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has reportedly developed an ultra-fast charging battery that could change the EV game completely. The battery was developed by Adden Energy, a spin-off of Harvard University. The company claims that the battery can fully charge in just three minutes and that it will last for 20 years. The...
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
DIY Photography
A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones
We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
PC Magazine
Samsung 65-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED TV Review
Outdoor TVs tend to cost a lot more than their indoor counterparts because it’s expensive to weatherproof such large devices. The ones designed to work under direct sunlight, like Samsung’s The Terrace ($9,999.99 for the 65-inch full-sun model we tested), are even pricier because they also need to produce very high levels of light. Despite its premium price, Samsung’s all-season TV mostly impresses with class-leading picture quality, superb brightness levels, and very low latency. But The Terrace still catches glare occasionally and would benefit from a few more gaming features. If you can find a partially shady spot for your TV, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($3,648.95 for the 65-inch version) is far more affordable and works quite well in areas that get some sunlight despite its full-shade branding. But if you want the ultimate full-sun TV experience, Samsung's The Terrace is worth the high price.
Phone Arena
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
While Bose's super-premium audio products are rarely on sale at prices that can be (favorably) compared to many of their Sony, Samsung, and even Apple-made rivals, the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds II seem to have received a $180 discount (!!!) shortly after their September 15 commercial debut (!!!!!). Wait, what?! It's...
Best laptop power bank in 2022: portable battery packs to keep you topped up
Keep your laptop alive – and charge your cameras, tablets and phones too – with the best laptop power bank
Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 Wi-Fi connectivity disabled as core features become 'prioritized'
The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 have apparently had the Wi-Fi function disabled. Wi-Fi connectivity is a feature on many smartwatches today, but users can still use connect their watches via Bluetooth 5.0 for updates and customization of their wearable.
