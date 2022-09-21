ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal

Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung Launches Solve For Tomorrow Contest 2023 For US Students

Samsung has opened applications for its annual Solve for Tomorrow contest for 2023. It is a national competition for US public schools between grades 6 to 12. With the help of their teachers and schools, participating students have to use science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM, in short) to create innovative and sustainable products or solutions that can help transform local communities. The company will award prizes worth over $2 million through this contest.
BUSINESS
Calhoun Journal

Selecting The Right Device For You

Calhoun County, AL – If your aging computer or mobile device can’t keep up with the ever-changing services offered on newer devices, maybe it’s time for an upgrade. That’s where a technology expert comes in. They are here to help you make the right choice even if you don’t know a GPU from a CPU, Android from iOS, SATA from MVMe, or apps from programs. Don’t let that foreign computer language get the best of you. It is possible to turn that foreign language into your first language. Here’s a few questions to help you decide on a new device.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Razer’s new soundbar works with USB-C and Bluetooth, costs $100

Razer on Tuesday announced a soundbar that it claims is fit for movies, music, and gaming while being able to connect to computers, iPhones, and Android phones. Measuring 15.7 inches (400 mm) long, the Leviathan V2 X is meant to slide under desktop monitors and is a cheaper, less powerful version of Razer's $250 Leviathan V2, which includes a soundbar and subwoofer.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Galaxy#Charger#Design#Dutch#Wireless Charger Hub
LiveScience

Get 51% off a brand new 14-inch Asus laptop from Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a new 14-inch Asus laptop for just $169.99 (opens in new tab). You’ll want to run, not walk, to snap up this deal as this is one of the cheapest ways of getting straight into Windows 11 – in fact, it might be one of the cheapest Windows laptops we’ve seen this year.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
notebookcheck.net

Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate

Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Samsung TV Sale: Save Up to $800 on Select Models at Best Buy

Samsung has made some of the best TVs around for a long time now, so any time its TVs are reduced in price it's worth taking notice of. Whether you're looking for a good-sized 43-inch set, or a whopping 85-inch 8K monster, Samsung offers something for everyone. Right now, Best...
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

39-year-old Radio Shack laptop gets new CPU, keeps original screen

Faced with a broken Radio Shack laptop from 1983, IEEE Spectrum editor Stephen Cass didn't throw it away. Instead, he pulled out the logic board and replaced it with a modern microcontroller so he could control the vintage screen. Cass wrote about his adventure in detail for Spectrum last week.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Power through to the weekend with headphone and charger deals from Anker and Soundcore

When the world gets to be a bit too much, when you just need to knuckle down and focus, there is no better tool than a pair of ANC earbuds or headphones. While Sony and Bose are the gold standard, they're both also well over $250, too expensive for many of us to even consider. True, there's no shortage of excellent budget-friendly earbuds, but each still has compromises it must make to reach those affordable prices, especially when it comes to noise-canceling.
ELECTRONICS
DIY Photography

A sneak-peek at Synco’s new G3 wireless microphones

We all strive for the highest quality of footage when we’re filming. But let’s face it, bad audio will sink your video faster than you can say ‘iceberg ahead’. With that in mind, there are many many options of microphones for recording stellar audio, all suited to different needs. DIYP caught up with Colberg Ambassador Karim Yatrib to learn more about Synco‘s so-new-it-isn’t-released-yet G3 Wireless microphones.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Samsung 65-Inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED TV Review

Outdoor TVs tend to cost a lot more than their indoor counterparts because it’s expensive to weatherproof such large devices. The ones designed to work under direct sunlight, like Samsung’s The Terrace ($9,999.99 for the 65-inch full-sun model we tested), are even pricier because they also need to produce very high levels of light. Despite its premium price, Samsung’s all-season TV mostly impresses with class-leading picture quality, superb brightness levels, and very low latency. But The Terrace still catches glare occasionally and would benefit from a few more gaming features. If you can find a partially shady spot for your TV, the SunBriteTV Veranda Series 3 ($3,648.95 for the 65-inch version) is far more affordable and works quite well in areas that get some sunlight despite its full-shade branding. But if you want the ultimate full-sun TV experience, Samsung's The Terrace is worth the high price.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price

While Bose's super-premium audio products are rarely on sale at prices that can be (favorably) compared to many of their Sony, Samsung, and even Apple-made rivals, the noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds II seem to have received a $180 discount (!!!) shortly after their September 15 commercial debut (!!!!!). Wait, what?! It's...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy