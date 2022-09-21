Read full article on original website
Related
capitolwolf.com
Guv to Jones, Hastings: Get out
Gov. JB Pritzker is calling on State Sens. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) and Mike Hastings (D-Frankfort) to resign. It was announced this week Jones allegedly took a bribe to block legislation restricting red light cameras and then lied to the FBI about it. Hastings is accused of bullying at least one female lobbyist, one whom his spokesman called a bully. Hastings is also going through a messy divorce, some documents from which have been made public.
capitolwolf.com
Illinois volunteers to Puerto Rico
Red Cross volunteers from Central Illinois will be deploying to Puerto Rico this week to join the efforts of Red Cross volunteers, there. The American Red Cross is helping people in Puerto Rico struggling with the devastating damage left behind by Hurricane Fiona. Conditions in Puerto Rico remain dire days...
Comments / 0