Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat climbs as Ukraine war escalation feared; corn, soy retreat

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in more than two months on Wednesday on fears of an escalation in the Ukraine war that has disrupted crucial Black Sea grain exports, but pared gains as worries about the health of the global economy pressured the wider commodities sector.
GRAINS-Wheat to 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy weak

CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set fresh two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by risks of a deepening conflict in Ukraine and dry weather in crop areas of Argentina and the U.S. Plains, traders said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat...
GRAINS-U.S. futures in cautious range as Ukraine war escalation looms

(Updates prices, adds details and analyst comment) Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures flitted between losses and gains in a narrow Asian trading range on Thursday, as traders digested concerns about Black Sea supplies and worries over a possible global recession dampening demand for commodities. The...
Wheat extends gains as Ukraine war escalation feared

PARIS/MANILA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose further on Wednesday as Russia's announcement of a mobilization of reservists fueled fears of an escalation in the Ukraine war that has disrupted crucial Black Sea exports this year. Corn and soybeans inched higher due to the Black Sea tensions and stronger crude oil prices. But Chicago grains were capped by a fresh 20-year peak for the dollar, a surge in Argentine soy exports and concerns that an expected U.S. interest rate hike later on Wednesday could dampen demand.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
GRAINS-Wheat down 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears

CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and the expanding...
Ukraine starts 2022 corn harvest, ministry says

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have started the 2022 corn harvest, threshing 92,200 tonnes of the commodity from 0.5% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement that the corn yield stood at 4.41 tonnes per hectare. The ministry has...
Wheat slips from two-month peak, pressured by war and demand risks

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures retreated on Friday from two-month highs hit in the previous session, as investors set the threat of an escalating conflict in Ukraine against the risk of an economic downturn that would dent demand. Chicago corn and soybeans were also lower, joining a slide in commodity and equity markets as interest rate rises and the latest economic data fanned fears of a looming recession.
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip on macro concerns, but Ukraine war caps losses

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were under pressure in early Asian trading on Thursday as traders weighed concerns over global economic health after the Federal Reserve signalled more aggressive interest rate hikes this year. However, concerns about Black Sea supplies limited the losses, with traders...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans down 6-7 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn mixed

CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat hit its highest in 2-1/2...
UPDATE 1-IGC raises forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, partly reflecting an upward revision for the crop in Russia. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw global wheat production rising to 792 million tonnes in 2022/23, up from...
Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine's 2022 grain crop forecast

KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could total between 54.1 to 55.7 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has reduced the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could...
Chicago grains consolidate as Black Sea, recession risks assessed

PARIS/MANILA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat eased on Thursday after a two-month peak while corn and soybeans were steady as grain markets weighed the risk of a deepening conflict in Ukraine and the threat of interest rate hikes triggering an economic downturn. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $8.98 a bushel by 1115 GMT, after edging higher earlier in the session.
