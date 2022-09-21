PARIS/MANILA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose further on Wednesday as Russia's announcement of a mobilization of reservists fueled fears of an escalation in the Ukraine war that has disrupted crucial Black Sea exports this year. Corn and soybeans inched higher due to the Black Sea tensions and stronger crude oil prices. But Chicago grains were capped by a fresh 20-year peak for the dollar, a surge in Argentine soy exports and concerns that an expected U.S. interest rate hike later on Wednesday could dampen demand.

