Tropical Depression 9 forms in Caribbean Sea, Florida in forecast cone. Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea early Friday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico and the state of Florida, forecasters said. A Friday morning update from the National Hurricane Center showed most of the Florida peninsula was in the depression’s forecast cone, though the advisory noted that the uncertainty in the forecast still remained “fairly high” and the track could change significantly. More from the Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO