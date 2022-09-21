Tesla is the ultimate hype machine. The only other company that comes close to generating the amount of anticipation that Tesla can create for a product is Apple. Although, Tesla has surpassed Apple as the company with the most die-hard fans. The Tesla Semi has been teased for quite a while, but if you're wondering when the Tesla Semi will finally hit the market and what all the fuss is about, read on to find out more about this amazing product.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO