Governor DeWine to visit Stebbins High School this morning

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON — Governor Mike DeWine will make a scheduled stop in the Miami Valley this morning, according to a news release.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: DeWine set to visit Beavercreek company to tour facility today

He will be at Stebbins High School at around 10:15 a.m. on Harshman Road and given a tour of their manufacturing program.

DeWine will be learning about the career technology programs offered to students Grades 9 through 12, the release said.

The purpose of Stebbins High School’s manufacturing program is prepare students for immediate employment, advanced certifications, and further education, according to Mad River Schools website.

