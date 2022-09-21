Read full article on original website
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
2 Car Accidents in Daviess County
A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree
BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
Police release information on Hwy 41 crash that killed one
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the three-car collision that closed down parts of Highway 41 near the weigh station on Thursday at 11:30 a.m
Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges. Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French. The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery. Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Man found dead in Petersburg
A Petersburg man’s death is under investigation. Petersburg Police were called Tuesday to 611 Main Street to check the welfare of 68-year-old Tim Gregory. Officers arrived to find him dead inside his apartment. Indiana State Police report that an autopsy was completed Wednesday afternoon by the Pike County Coroner...
Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
Accidents occur during Rail Safety Week
Rail Safety Week is wrapping up. Ironically, Indiana has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphone while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges
We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges. The Henderson Fire Department said that...
Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5
(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation
The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide
Howard’s passenger recalled being hit by glass from either the windshield or passenger window. He asked Howard, “Did you hit someone?” She replied, “I think I hit somebody,” according to court documents. The passenger said he told Howard to pull over; when they stopped, someone flagged them down to tell them they had a scooter […]
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
