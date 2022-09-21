ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

2 Car Accidents in Daviess County

A two-vehicle accident occurred on W US Highway 50 at S State Road 57 in Washington. One vehicle was sitting in the roadway upon the arrival of officers. According to the police report, the driver of the truck fell asleep, and that is believed to be the cause of the accident.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree

BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
County
Daviess County, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Kokomo, IN
Crime & Safety
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight Warrick Co. crash ends with car in ditch

WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight crash in Warrick County ended with a car in a ditch and one person transported to a local hospital. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News said the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Lashbrook Road near New Hope Road. That area is southeast of Boonville. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Mile Marker#Alcohol#Police#Daviess Co#Gmc Sierra
vincennespbs.org

Man found dead in Petersburg

A Petersburg man’s death is under investigation. Petersburg Police were called Tuesday to 611 Main Street to check the welfare of 68-year-old Tim Gregory. Officers arrived to find him dead inside his apartment. Indiana State Police report that an autopsy was completed Wednesday afternoon by the Pike County Coroner...
PETERSBURG, IN
14news.com

Coroner names person killed in Henderson crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash involving a semi Thursday in Henderson. It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the weigh station along southbound Highway 41, north of the Twin Bridges. A car and an SUV were also involved. The Henderson County Coroner says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer,...
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Sarah Thompson, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Keith Kelso, 41, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI and Battery. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 155.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Accidents occur during Rail Safety Week

Rail Safety Week is wrapping up. Ironically, Indiana has had it’s share of railroad related accidents this week. In Frankfort, Indiana, a train hit a pedestrian on Monday. An 18-year-old was said to have been wearing headphone while walking on the tracks when he was hit. He was last reported in critical but stable condition at an Indianapolis Hospital.
FRANKFORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Indiana State Police search of Wabash River enters Week 5

(WISH) — Kegan Kline was taken out of jail a few weeks ago. He is facing 30 child porn-related charges for using the fake social media account anthony_shots to get sexual images from underage girls. Police have said that account may be linked to the murders of Abby Williams...
PERU, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police arrest hit and run suspect 50 miles after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines. Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County. According to police, the driver […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD: Deceased man found near city river walk

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – On September 22, around 8:59 a.m., the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) responded to a report of a deceased individual near the city river walk just north of Sunset Park. Police say responding officers immediately confirmed the man was deceased. TCPD says detectives initiated a routine investigation with the assistance […]
TELL CITY, IN
wevv.com

Pike County Coroner identifies victim in suspicious death investigation

The Pike County Coroner has identified the man in a suspicious death investigation as 68-year-old Tim Gregory of Petersburg. The investigation started earlier this week, after a welfare check led police to Gregory's apartment in the 600 block of Main Street. When police arrived, they found Gregory deceased inside. An...
PIKE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy