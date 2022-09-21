Read full article on original website
b93radio.com
Catalytic Converters are Hot Commodity for Thieves in Sheboygan County
They’re the single most expensive part of a vehicle, and they’ve been the target of thieves in Sheboygan County throughout 2022. The item is the catalytic converter that’s under your car or truck, and it can be worth anywhere from $300 to $1,500 at a scrapyard due to the precious metals it contains.
b93radio.com
One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth
A 2-vehicle crash near Plymouth last night resulted in injuries to one person and alcohol was apparently involved. Few details were available as of early this morning, however the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to Highway 23 and County Highway “P” at about 8:30 Tuesday night. One of the drivers was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.
b93radio.com
Sheboygan County DPH is Encouraging Bivalent Boosters Against COVID This Fall
With the indoor season upon us, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to get boosted – again – for COVID-19. The DPH says that anyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters that are now being administered at local pharmacies, health centers and clinics.
b93radio.com
Sheboygan County Job Center to hold Open House
The Sheboygan County Job Center will be hosting an open house on Wednesday September 28 from 1-3 p.m. at their offices located at 3620 Wilgus Aveue. The open house will be for both prospective employees and employers, featuring a tour of the job center and a look at the resources available at the Department of Workforce Development.
b93radio.com
Over a Half Million Dollars For EMS Providers Coming to County Agencies
More ARPA money is being sent to support 442 Emergency Medical Service providers in nearly every County in Wisconsin, including Sheboygan County. The money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act was directed by Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday in the form of Flex Grants to help fill the gap for those providers who were otherwise not eligible for an earlier Funding Assistance Program that was awarded in August. The grant was initially proposed to be funded for $12 million by the Governor in his State of the State address, but after over 400 applicants requested a total of $63 million, another $20 million was added to the pool, making nearly $32 million available.
b93radio.com
August Unemployment Data for Sheboygan Metro Area is Released
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released local job figures on Wednesday, showing continued low unemployment rates in the Sheboygan Metro Area. Seasonally-adjusted figures indicate a gain of 100 jobs in the Sheboygan Area month-over-month, and since August of last year, 1,300 jobs were added to the local workforce. The...
b93radio.com
DNR Wants Your Input on Kettle Moraine Forest Management Plan
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on its land management plans for three state-owned properties, including the Northern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. That State Forest occupies portions of Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Washington Counties and its stands of trees and undergrowth...
