Sheboygan County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
WAUKESHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Unpaid Special Assessments Due Soon in Manitowoc

A reminder from the Manitowoc City Clerk’s Office, Unpaid Special Assessments owed by Manitowoc property owners are due November 1st. If they are not paid by then, they will automatically be transferred to the Tax Roll. Property owners who are entitled to the installment payment plan will have that...
MANITOWOC, WI
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Plymouth, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Person
Tony Evers
WBAY Green Bay

Without new residents, Wisconsin could lose 130,000 workers by 2030

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are growing that Wisconsin’s worker shortage will be much worse over the next decade. A study just released from a Madison company, Forward Analytics, says that by 2030 the working population will be down by an estimated 130,000 people. Across Wisconsin, many businesses are...
WISCONSIN STATE
b93radio.com

Sheboygan County Job Center to hold Open House

The Sheboygan County Job Center will be hosting an open house on Wednesday September 28 from 1-3 p.m. at their offices located at 3620 Wilgus Aveue. The open house will be for both prospective employees and employers, featuring a tour of the job center and a look at the resources available at the Department of Workforce Development.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin Gearing Up For License Plate Replacement

Some license plates in Wisconsin are more than ten years old, pealing, and in many case almost unreadable. The state is preparing to replace three million plates over the next decade, thanks to a state law signed last year. Replacement plates will cost eight dollars, and the charge will automatically appear on your renewal form if your license plate is more than ten years old. D-M-V administrator Kristina Boardman says old, faded, and peeling license plates don’t reflect well on the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Emergency water repair slowing traffic in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A valve that controls water service to a property on High Avenue in Oshkosh has failed, leading to an emergency repair. Officials say that the property, 1118 High Avenue, is also part of an area that is being used as a detour route for Algoma Boulevard, which is being reconstructed.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash

A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Go Valley Kids

Ultimate Guide: 50+ Must-Do Fall Activities for Families in Wisconsin!

Take in the changing color and enjoy the cooling temperatures with endless fall adventures perfect for Wisconsin families. It is really hard not to love autumn in Wisconsin; the sunshine is a little more golden, the air is crisp, and of course, there are amazing views to take in. Maybe because we all know a long winter is looming, but there are so many things to do in the fall you’ll have trouble fitting it all in!
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin

Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
WISCONSIN STATE

