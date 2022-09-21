Read full article on original website
India's summer-sown rice output expected to fall 6% in 2022-23
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's summer-sown rice output is expected to fall 6% in the 2022-23 crop year, according to the latest government forecast, as patchy monsoon rains in the country's east hit planting and crop yields. Farmers in India, the world's second-biggest rice producer, are likely to...
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices
HANOI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's agriculture minister said on Thursday the country is not in a deal with Thailand to jointly raise rice prices. The two countries' agriculture ministries "have only conducted general cooperation activities," minister Le Minh Hoan said in a government statement. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
ASIA RICE-India rates near 1-1/2 year high as traders grapple with port logjams
Vietnam says not in deal with Thailand to raise rice prices. India rice buyers wait for prices to stabilise - exporter. Sept 22 (Reuters) - India's prices for rice exports were near a 1-1/2 year high this week as traders struggled with logjams at ports due to recent curbs on overseas shipment, while buyers hunted for cheaper supply from other hubs.
Malaysia's palm oil stocks could hit 3-1/2-year high as Indonesia boosts exports
AGRA, India, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks could rise to a 3-1/2-year high by the end of 2022 as exports are likely to take a hit from rival Indonesia waiving export levies to bring down stockpiles, a senior government official told Reuters. Indonesian producers are moving to...
UPDATE 1-Indonesia's 2022 palm oil exports to fall, stocks to rise - trade official
Palm oil exports seen below last year's 33.7 mln T. CPO output seen at 45 mln T in 2022 vs 46.9 yr ago. AGRA, India, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil exports are set to jump in the second half of the year after the scrapping of export levies, but the 2022 total will still be lower than last year's 33.7 million tonnes due to earlier restrictions, an industry official told Reuters.
India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2022/23 could jump 23% from a year earlier to 9.5 million tonnes, the highest in eight years, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompts refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is...
UPDATE 1-IGC raises forecast for 2022/23 global wheat crop
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday raised its forecast for 2022/23 global wheat production, partly reflecting an upward revision for the crop in Russia. In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body saw global wheat production rising to 792 million tonnes in 2022/23, up from...
Brazil's wheat crop estimate revised to 10.9 mln T, a record
SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian wheat production should total 10.935 million tonnes in 2022 as four states are likely to increase output in what will be a record season for local farmers, according to agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Wednesday. The new estimate represents an increase from...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine's 2022 grain crop forecast
KYIV, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could total between 54.1 to 55.7 million tonnes compared with a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has reduced the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Saturday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest could...
Wheat slips from two-month peak, pressured by war and demand risks
Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures retreated on Friday from two-month highs hit in the previous session, as investors set the threat of an escalating conflict in Ukraine against the risk of an economic downturn that would dent demand. Chicago corn and soybeans were also lower, joining a slide in commodity and equity markets as interest rate rises and the latest economic data fanned fears of a looming recession.
UPDATE 1-Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the...
France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
GRAINS-Wheat to 2-month high on Ukraine worries; corn firm, soy weak
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures set fresh two-month highs on Thursday, buoyed by risks of a deepening conflict in Ukraine and dry weather in crop areas of Argentina and the U.S. Plains, traders said. Commodity funds hold a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat...
GRAINS-U.S. futures dip; set for weekly gains on Black Sea supply uncertainty
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, but the markets were set for weekly gains, as traders assessed macroeconomic risks, uncertainty over Black Sea supplies, and the impact of dry weather in some key crop areas.
GRAINS-Wheat climbs as Ukraine war escalation feared; corn, soy lower
CHICAGO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in more than two months on Wednesday on fears of an escalation in the Ukraine war that has disrupted crucial Black Sea grain exports, but pared gains as fears of a global recession pressured the wider commodities sector. Corn...
