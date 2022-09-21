ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Penhawk
2d ago

Our children cannot become forward critical thinkers if books are banned. It's as if the powers that be are saying think for yourself, but we're banning any books that may make you see things differently from the way we think.

WTHR

How to find free legal aid, court assistance in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are representing yourself in court, the paperwork can be confusing. That's why the Indianapolis-Marion County Community Justice Center offers free resources to anyone who needs it. Who's using the Legal Resource Center?. A chance to hang out with his kids more often. That's what Matthew...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IU Health celebrates living donors

INDIANAPOLIS — Living donors are often called heroes, with many helping family, friends, coworkers and even strangers. To thank them, IU Health held a living donor celebration Friday at the Indiana Convention Center. More than 50 donors were honored, one of the largest turnouts for the biannual event. Three...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Scheduling your annual flu shot? What's new this year

INDIANAPOLIS — As the weather cools with the start of autumn, it's a sure sign that flu season is right around the corner. According to the CDC, it's not too early to get that annual flu shot. In fact, health leaders recommend rolling up your sleeve by the end of October.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20

INDIANAPOLIS — As the fourth Tuesday of September, today – Sept. 20 – is National Voter Registration Day, a coordinated, annual effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote. The nonpartisan civic holiday was first observed in 2012 and has gained...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Weight loss drug slashes Type 2 diabetes risk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patients taking a new anti-obesity drug are at a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D), a new study shows. Semaglutide is designed to treat overweight and obesity. The medication is self-administered via an injection once per week and was approved by the FDA in 2021. Research shows semaglutide–when combined with a healthy lifestyle–can result in a 15% weight reduction.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers hear public input on marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are taking a closer look at whether the state should consider allowing medical or recreational marijuana. The Interim Study Committee on Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Human Services hosted a discussion on the topic Tuesday, focusing on “potential health benefits, potential decriminalization, and other potential consequences,” according to the committee’s meeting […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

What's The Deal: Passport renewal backlog may soon be eased

INDIANAPOLIS — In What's the Deal consumer headlines, mortgage rates are rising, and the passport renewal process is about to get easier. It could soon become easier to renew your passport. The U.S. Department of State says it plans to start taking applications online. The move comes after a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
