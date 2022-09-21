ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
Q985

Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?

The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
fox32chicago.com

Illinois cuts billion-dollar deal to sell soybeans, corn to Taiwan

CHICAGO - The state of Illinois cut a deal to sell $2.6 billion in soybeans and corn to Taiwan. This is the second multi-billion-dollar agricultural deal between Illinois and Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan will receive the soybeans and corn in 2023 and 2024. Illinois has sold Taiwan nearly $30 billion...
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Latest pension report shows continued unfunded balances

One of the biggest fiscal challenges Illinois faces is our large unfunded pension liability. The state has five pension funds, and combined they are billions of dollars short of what their expected costs will be. Each year the General Assembly sets aside money in the budget to pay pensions, and still the amount needed to fully fund them gets larger. This means that pension costs take up a larger share of the budget each year, crowding out other important priorities.
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
WTAX

Illinois Times weekend entertainment report

Joey McLaughlin talks about what is going on this weekend with Michelle Ownbey from the Illinois Times. Up to 2,000 street machines, muscle cars and roadsters in downtown Springfield. Cruise will leave Capital City Shopping Center at 6 p.m. tonight; view restored travel trailers at the vintage camper rally, burn...
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
collinsvilledailynews.com

Countries Illinois imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Illinois imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Illinois. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTAX

Guv to Jones, Hastings: Get out

Gov. JB Pritzker is calling on State Sens. Emil Jones III (D-Chicago) and Mike Hastings (D-Frankfort) to resign. It was announced this week Jones allegedly took a bribe to block legislation restricting red light cameras and then lied to the FBI about it. Hastings is accused of bullying at least one female lobbyist, one whom his spokesman called a bully. Hastings is also going through a messy divorce, some documents from which have been made public.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker issues statement after 2 Illinois senators accused of misconduct

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Thursday rebuking two state senators accused of misconduct. “Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. Illinoisans deserve to have elected leaders who are focused on representing them – not on holding office […]
