ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

1 Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident in Dallas (Dallas, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAFbu_0i4AFubp00
Nationwide Report

According to the Dallas Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday morning. 

The crash happened south on Denley Drive. The driver of the car struck the [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox7austin.com

Rapper BFG Straap among 2 killed in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Police are looking for the person who shot and killed two people including local rapper BFG Strapp in Dallas Thursday afternoon. The deadly shooting happened along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard in South Dallas. One victim, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, died at the scene. The other, 22-year-old Antywon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Homeless Claim Dallas is a Destination City

Talk to a homeless person from Texas for any amount of time, and one will quickly learn Dallas has a reputation as a destination city for vagrants. Several recently told The Dallas Express that from Garland to Galveston, the homeless know Dallas is a place with little public harassment, a passive police department, and city officials tolerant of panhandling.
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No Arrest Made in the Murder of Up and Coming Dallas Rapper

DALLAS – Dallas Rapper BFG Staap was killed in a shooting on Thursday night and there have been no arrests made at this time. According to multiple reports, on Sep. 22, officers with the Dallas Police Department were dispatched to a shooting near Malcom X Blvd. When they arrived, police discovered two shooting victims inside of a home on Casey St. One of the victims, 26-year-old Cory Lucien, was found dead on scene.  The other victim, 22-year-old Antwon Dillard, was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumb to his injuries. Dillard was an up-and-coming rapper in the South Dallas rapper…
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
dallasexpress.com

Suspect in Dallas Murder Arrested in New Mexico

A man wanted for a Pleasant Grove murder was arrested in New Mexico, police said Tuesday. On February 3, at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 10000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard, near Masters Drive and Elam Road. Upon arrival, a woman identified as...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Police arrest William H. Walker in connection to Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are searching for a white, compact SUV (possibly a GMC Terrain) after its driver ran over a woman, then backed over her and fled. The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Chesnut and Dawson Streets. The 55-year-old...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two Dallas Police Sergeants Fired, One Suspended

Two Dallas police sergeants were fired, and a third was suspended Tuesday by Chief Eddie Garcia for separate allegations of unnecessary force, offensive comments, and false testimony in court proceedings. Sgt. James Bristo, who was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division, was fired for allegedly using unnecessary force against...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 person is dead after getting shot at while driving

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a highway shooting on Friday.At around 5:17 p.m., Dallas police were notified of a shooting in the 11000 block of CF Hawn Freeway. A driver was traveling northbound in the left-hand lane of 175. They approached the interchange for I-20 when the driver of another vehicle shot at them. The victim stopped on the freeway and was transported to a local hospital, where they died.The suspect was driving a small, grey car, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Violent Street Crimes’ Up in Dallas

The City of Dallas Police Department put its Violent Crime Reduction Plan into action in May 2021, and a year later claimed that overall “violent street crime” — murder, robbery, and non-family aggravated assault — was down 12% citywide. Yet, according to data obtained by The...
DALLAS, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy