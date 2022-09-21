Read full article on original website
Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region
At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
US ‘will retaliate with devastating strike’ if Putin follows through on nuclear threat
The United States will hit back at Moscow with a “devastating strike” if Vladimir Putin follows through with his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the US Army’s former commander has warned. It comes as the Russian president today sent a chilling warning to the West,...
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake kills 65, triggers landslides in southwest China
At least 16 other people remain missing a day after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck a mountainous area in southwest China's Sichuan province.
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
On This Day: 7.1-magnitude earthquake kills hundreds in Mexico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1777, British soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War, but the Americans would go on to win the second battle less than a month later. In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Earliest evidence of OPIUM use uncovered in Israel: Hallucinogenic drug was used in ancient burial rituals to induce an 'ecstatic state', 3,500-year-old pottery reveals
Fragments of 3,500-year-old pottery have revealed that one of the world's earliest known uses of opium was likely for ancient burial rituals. Archaeologists discovered residue of the hallucinogenic drug in eight vessels that are shaped like upside-down poppy flowers - the plant from which it is derived. The vessels were...
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
A strong earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, on the same day that an earthquake drill was scheduled to be held in Mexico City.
The Silent Zone is Mexico's "Bermuda Triangle" and it was created by a U.S. military accident
The Mapimi Silent Zone, North MexicoCredit: Cryptocône; CC-BY-SA-3.0 There is a Zone of Silence in Mexico called the Mapimi Silent Zone where it is claimed that radio signals and any other form of communications cannot be received or transmitted.
Farmer finds rare ancient treasure in Gaza while planting an olive tree — but discovery may be in "immediate danger"
Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months, the pair slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic that experts say is one of the greatest archaeological treasures ever found in Gaza. The discovery...
Danube drought reveals parts of hidden World War II history
PRAHOVO, Serbia (AP) — The worst drought in Europe in decades hasn’t only scorched farmland and hampered river traffic, it also has exposed a part of almost forgotten World War II history: The hulks of dozens of World War II German battleships have emerged from the Danube River as its water levels have dropped.
Palestinian farmer discovers rare ancient treasure in Gaza
The discovery of a rare Byzantine-era mosaic has highlighted the need for better protection of Gaza's antiquities.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy
Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
Major quake hits Mexico on anniversary of deadly tremors
A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, leaving at least one person dead and sparking panic hundreds of kilometers away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two devastating tremors. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.
Palestinian farmer discovers rare Byzantine-era mosaic while planting olive tree in Gaza
Last spring, a Palestinian farmer was planting a new olive tree when his shovel hit a hard object. He called his son, and for three months, the pair slowly excavated an ornate Byzantine-era mosaic. Experts say the discovery of the mosaic — which includes 17 well-preserved images of animals and...
Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake
A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvement
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. is the search for Forest Fenn's treasure. Forest Fenn (1930 - 2020) was an art dealer from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Fenn was an interesting man. He started his career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He was awarded for his service and when he retired, he ran the Fenn Galleries with his wife and a business partner.
Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing
Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
