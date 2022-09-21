ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Independent

Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region

At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
The Hill

Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Earliest evidence of OPIUM use uncovered in Israel: Hallucinogenic drug was used in ancient burial rituals to induce an 'ecstatic state', 3,500-year-old pottery reveals

Fragments of 3,500-year-old pottery have revealed that one of the world's earliest known uses of opium was likely for ancient burial rituals. Archaeologists discovered residue of the hallucinogenic drug in eight vessels that are shaped like upside-down poppy flowers - the plant from which it is derived. The vessels were...
SCIENCE
Country
Russia
ARTnews

Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy

Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
SCIENCE
AFP

Major quake hits Mexico on anniversary of deadly tremors

A powerful earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, leaving at least one person dead and sparking panic hundreds of kilometers away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two devastating tremors. On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake

A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
CHINA
Anita Durairaj

The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvement

The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. is the search for Forest Fenn's treasure. Forest Fenn (1930 - 2020) was an art dealer from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Fenn was an interesting man. He started his career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He was awarded for his service and when he retired, he ran the Fenn Galleries with his wife and a business partner.
SANTA FE, NM
BBC

Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing

Emergency workers are searching for a group of people who disappeared while on a spiritual retreat in the Andes. Drones and dogs are being deployed to comb the mountainous area around La Grita, in Venezuela's Táchira state. An official with the civil protection team said between 16 and 20...
PUBLIC SAFETY

