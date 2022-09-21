Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Lake Charles jury convicts man of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
theadvocate.com
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client
An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Arrest Report 09/21/2022-09/23/2022
Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Christina Lee Rose, age 39, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 1500.00. Rose posted bond and was released. September 22, 2022. Ronnie Thomas Shelton, age 44, of...
kalb.com
Hearing set for March 2023 for man convicted in 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set a hearing for March 20-22, 2023 for one of the nine defendants who was convicted in connection with the Oct. 24, 1994 beating and stabbing death of 82-year-old Rita Rabalais. Daveon McCullough, who is now 45 and at the Louisiana...
KNOE TV8
Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former ‘swamper’ is again behind bars following an accusation of fraud. Roger A. Rivers, Jr., 47, is charged with one count of residential contractor fraud over $5,000. According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rivers was paid $6,000 to do a job...
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish man accused of stealing campaign, other signs
MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish man was arrested Wednesday night for stealing campaign signs in the Noble and Ebarb communities, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Thursday. Zachary Deigh Parrie, 30, of Zwolle, is charged with misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000. His bond was set at $1,094.50 and he was still in jail Thursday morning.
Russian man who escaped ICE detention center caught in Louisiana
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
westcentralsbest.com
KPLC TV
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
UPDATE: Escaped prisoner from Pine Prairie back in custody
According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, is 5'9" with a light beard.
kalb.com
One found guilty in assault of Vernon Parish newspaper delivery man
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The week of Aug. 22, Douglas Paul James, 32, one of the men accused in the assault of an American Press newspaper delivery man, was found guilty of second-degree battery by a jury. Earlier this year, Douglas and his brother, Dillon Matthew James, 24, were...
WWL-TV
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Sabine Parish for Campaign Sign Theft
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a man was arrested yesterday evening for stealing campaign signs in the Noble/Ebarb Community. Over the last couple of months, District 6 Sabine Parish School Board Candidate John Stewart claimed someone had been stealing his campaign signs. So he decided to place a hidden camera near some of his campaign signs.
Lake Charles American Press
9/220: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Tyric Dewayne Davis, 20, 3644 Taylor St. — drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Michael Joseph Guillory, 39, 1617 8th St. — battery of a dating partner, first...
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
44-Year-Old Amy Carol Richard Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Calcasieu Parish (Calcasieu Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Calcasieu Parish on Tuesday. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
cenlanow.com
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
westcentralsbest.com
Mike Francis Speaks Out Against Allegations
Vernon Parish, La - Yesterday at the Vernon Parish Police Jury Meeting, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner incumbent Mike Francis was given the opportunity to address the room. He talked about his 6 year term, the upcoming election, and how presently people are upset with their electricity bills. Francis said Louisiana...
Lake Charles American Press
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown
A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
