Elizabeth, LA

Lake Charles jury convicts man of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Acadia Parish caretaker arrested, accused of stealing $56,000 from infirm client

An Acadia Parish caretaker was arrested after investigators say she issued $56,000 worth of checks from her client without permission. Regina Roche, 51, of Gueydan, was arrested on 191 counts of forgery and 16 counts of exploitation of the infirm after the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about checks being issued without authorization and determined Roche was stealing from the person she was hired to care for, the agency said in a statement.
VPSO Arrest Report 09/21/2022-09/23/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Christina Lee Rose, age 39, of Leesville, was arrested on two outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond was set at $ 1500.00. Rose posted bond and was released. September 22, 2022. Ronnie Thomas Shelton, age 44, of...
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
Sabine Parish man accused of stealing campaign, other signs

MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish man was arrested Wednesday night for stealing campaign signs in the Noble and Ebarb communities, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Thursday. Zachary Deigh Parrie, 30, of Zwolle, is charged with misdemeanor theft of less than $1,000. His bond was set at $1,094.50 and he was still in jail Thursday morning.
Vernon Parish Deputy Arrested

Vernon Parish, La – In September 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) was requested by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of 'swatting' incidents

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. — Many schools across Louisiana became victims of ‘swatting’ incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident,...
Arrest Made in Sabine Parish for Campaign Sign Theft

Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a man was arrested yesterday evening for stealing campaign signs in the Noble/Ebarb Community. Over the last couple of months, District 6 Sabine Parish School Board Candidate John Stewart claimed someone had been stealing his campaign signs. So he decided to place a hidden camera near some of his campaign signs.
9/220: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Tyric Dewayne Davis, 20, 3644 Taylor St. — drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Michael Joseph Guillory, 39, 1617 8th St. — battery of a dating partner, first...
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday. Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Mike Francis Speaks Out Against Allegations

Vernon Parish, La - Yesterday at the Vernon Parish Police Jury Meeting, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner incumbent Mike Francis was given the opportunity to address the room. He talked about his 6 year term, the upcoming election, and how presently people are upset with their electricity bills. Francis said Louisiana...
Hoax calls put Leesville, DeRidder schools on lockdown

A prank phone call was behind lockdowns at schools across Beauregard and Vernon parishes on Thursday, as authorities say they are continuing to investigate the source behind the hoax “robocalls.”. DeRidder Police Chief Craig Richard said his department was one of many across the state to receive the terrifying...
