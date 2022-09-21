Laura Ingraham highlighted how the Biden administration's destructive policies have and will continue to create a series of consequences for Americans on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact is there is no Biden brain trust. It's only brain rust. They somehow convince themselves, I guess, that they could trust the Fed to fix everything that was going on in the economy. No matter how much they spent. That no matter how much money they borrowed, printed and wasted, there would just never be any consequences for Americans.

