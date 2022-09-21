Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Cardiac Cats Are On Life Support

Odds are not in the defending AFC champion's favor to make the playoffs after 0-2 start

History tells us that the Super Bowl runner up goes through a let down the following season, but not many predicted an 0-2 start for the Cincinnati Bengals.

After hitting their stride and getting red hot in the playoffs, the Bengals made what many believed were all the right moves to improve their offensive line. Now their biggest flaws appear every bit as bad—and in some ways, worse in 2022.

Too Many Hits and Sacks on Joe Burrow This offensive line was supposed to be improved and through two games they look every bit as incompetent as last season. La'el Collins, facing his former team, looked lost the entire first half. In fact, the right side of the line was a complete mess and is consistently putting Burrow under duress and pressure. Burrow is currently on pace to be sacked 111 times this season. For reference, the record for most sacks taken by a quarterback is held by David Carr when he was sacked 76 times in his rookie year with the expansion Houston Texans. Burrow is currently on track to reach that record by Week 12. It's not sustainable if this offense is going to function at a rate conducive with winning. I still maintain that the line will continue to get better as the season progresses, but it can't take much longer. The Bengals are already facing a historic climb to get back into the playoff conversation, let alone the AFC North. Of teams that have started a season 0-2, just 9.5% of them went on to make the playoffs. Now, most of those teams played in an era of six playoff teams, so the odds are a little better that the Bengals could sneak into that seventh seed, but it's still a massive uphill climb. Oh, and teams that have started 0-3? There's been over 180 of them in history and only six have made the playoffs. This opening section was the softer part of the schedule. The Steelers with Mitch Trubisky should have been an easy win. Then a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys team. Now they face the Joe Flacco led New York Jets coming off a nearly impossible win. If Cincinnati doesn't get things fixed in a hurry and they go on to lose to the Jets, the season is all but over. I hate to be a downer, but after the Jets they get to face the Dolphins, Ravens, and Saints. Then there's still the murderer's row of the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Bills, and Ravens in four of the last six weeks of the season. This team is far too talented to be out of contention by Halloween, but that's the hole they've dug for themselves. The biggest thing to look for now is how they respond. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A Welcome Surprise I had my doubts, but was trying to maintain some optimism regarding the tight end position. I thought the addition of O.J. Howard would have been a great one for this team when those reports started swirling, but the Bengals went another way. Now, I'm glad they did. To me, the signing of Hayden Hurst was very "meh" and seemed to be a bridge to a better opportunity next year. They got a guy to replace Uzomah but they didn't get a guy . Allow me to eat some crow. Hurst has been outstanding early on this season. He has 10 receptions on 15 targets, averaging seven yards per catch and has five first downs. Yes, half his receptions have moved the chains for the Bengals this season. He's been reliable and Burrow can trust him to make the play. Now it's about Burrow having the time to get the ball to him. When a quarterback is in trouble, a reliable safety net is his best friend. Sometimes that's the running back, but a lot of times that back is busy with a blitz pick up. It really needs to be the tight end. No one is asking Hurst to be Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews and he shouldn't be utilized that way. Given the protection issues the Bengals are dealing with, the best thing for Burrow and the offense is to keep Hurst close. I'm talking three-to-five yards close. So many times we see Burrow drop back or get the snap in shotgun and have less than two seconds before the pocket is collapsing and he's forced to either take off or eat another sack. The utilization of Hurst—who quickly proved that he can be a safety net—should be that he's the guy Burrow can turn to when he's in trouble. Even if the pass is thrown at Hurst's feet, it beats a sack at this point. However, the veteran tight end can turn and run with the ball. He'll fight for every inch he can to keep a drive alive, and it's that kind of player that can start to turn the tide for Cincinnati. No, the Bengals probably won't lead the NFL in explosive plays again this season, but they don't need to. Just keep Burrow upright and sustain drives. Hurst can—and should—be a key component of that with the chemistry he's building with Burrow. Need to see his usage continue to increase as the season continues and everyone will ultimately benefit. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Extra Point Beat the Jets on Sunday or the Cardiac Cats' 2022 season could flatline. © Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

