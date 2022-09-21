Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Cardiac Cats Are On Life Support
By James Yarcho
Odds are not in the defending AFC champion's favor to make the playoffs after 0-2 start
History tells us that the Super Bowl runner up goes through a let down the following season, but not many predicted an 0-2 start for the Cincinnati Bengals.
After hitting their stride and getting red hot in the playoffs, the Bengals made what many believed were all the right moves to improve their offensive line. Now their biggest flaws appear every bit as bad—and in some ways, worse in 2022.
The NFL is a copycat league. Always has been. If there’s something that works against a top-tier offense—like not blitzing Patrick Mahomes, or running 6-1 fronts against Sean McVay’s offense—it spreads like wildfire. So when the Cincinnati Bengals ran hog wild through the AFC playoffs with one of the league’s most spectacular passing attacks, it figured that the following season would feature a concerted effort from defensive coordinators across the league to take the wind out of their sails. Such has been the case for the Bengals offense over the first two weeks of a still winless season. Cincinnati’s offense ranks 24th in the league in EPA per play, and 21st in points per drive. Burrow particularly has struggled—he’s last in DYAR and third-worst in DVOA. And there’s one magic sprinkle of fairy dust to blame for all of these struggles: good ol’ fashioned Cover 2.
Bengals star right tackle La'el Collins wasn't at practice during the portion of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was in the locker room and walked out to the Bengals' morning walkthrough. It isn't clear why he didn't practice, but he was at team facilities. We should get an update on Collins when the injury report comes out on Wednesday afternoon.
