Get Inspired To Decorate This Halloween In The City Of Rome New York

It’s time to get spooky and the City of Rome New York this Halloween. Do you love decorating?. The City of Rome will be hosting a community-wide Halloween Decorating contest for homes all across the city. According to their Facebook page, the entry period to submit will begin on October 1st and run until October 26th. Voting will begin October 27th to October 30th. What the city is looking for is for residents to have their decorations on display the weekend of Halloween, October 28th through October 30th from 7PM to 9:30PM.
Forget Tricks! Trunk or Treat is Back in CNY For Halloween

Forget the tricks! Trunk or Treat is back in Central New York for Halloween. What started as a way to celebrate Halloween safely during the Coronavirus pandemic has turned into an annual tradition. For the third year in a row, Trunk or Treat will be held at the Oswego Speedway.
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York

If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
Billy Barlow
Safe Family Halloween Fun Returns To Rome New York This October

If you're looking for safe, old fashioned, and of course family fun this Halloween season, you'll want to make the trip to Rome New York. The Rome Art and Community Center, located on 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome, is holding their annual Halloween House on Friday, October 7th, and Saturday, October 8th, and Friday, October 14, and Saturday, October 15 from 6PM to 9:30PM all nights.
Local Dancers Will Grace The Stanley Theatre Of Utica’s Stage For The Nutcracker

The Stanley Theatre of Utica New York is ready to bring back an all time holiday classic. “The Nutcracker” will be returning to the theatre for three separate performances on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00PM, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 4th at 2:00PM. Also for 2022 there will be a special performance on Thursday, December 1st for local schools.
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend

It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween

The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Happy to See Cops in the Rearview? Why This CNY Family Was

After a long road to a full recovery, a woman saved by New York State Police along the side of a CNY highway is getting a chance to say 'Thank You.'. On Friday, Karolyn Scott got a chance to meet and thank the Troopers who gave her life-saving emergency care after she had become unconscious and stopped breathing while suffering what is often called a 'widow maker' heart attack, police said.
Surprising Options to Donate Your Wedding Dress in New York

In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

