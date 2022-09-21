North Olmsted superintendent reports ‘strong’ showing on Ohio School Report Card

Read full article on original website
Case Western Reserve University security guard becomes 1st in division to enroll in classes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Safety is a priority for Security Officer Brandon Kidd. “Essentially, we act as a first responder for any calls that get put in,” Kidd said. He helps protect Case Western Reserve University, patrolling the campus as a security guard. When he’s not on duty, he...
Berea school board gets social-emotional learning update
BEREA, Ohio – Social-emotional learning in public schools is nothing new, having been a state focus for more than 10 years. That was one of many messages Berea City Schools Director of Pupil Services Lori Sancin conveyed on Sept. 19 to the Berea Board of Education about the district’s ongoing efforts.
Akron, Cleveland police departments receive calls of active shooters at high schools; calls determined to be hoaxes, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An unidentified man called Akron police Friday morning and claimed there was someone shooting at Garfield Community Learning Center, a high school. Less than an hour later, a similar call went to Cleveland police about a person with a gun at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Both calls were fake, authorities said.
Xander honored as Project Lead the Way administrator at Polaris: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Kudos to Polaris Career Center’s Diane Xander, who has been named an Outstanding Project Lead the Way Administrator for 2022-23. Xander, who serves as Executive Director of Innovation and Career Development, is only one of 11 high school administrators from across the United States to be honored this year.
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
UH to close labor and delivery at UH Portage, move services to UH Geauga in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — University Hospitals will close its labor and delivery department at UH Portage Medical Center, and move those services to UH Geauga Medical Center, the hospital system announced Friday. It cited an ongoing shortage of caregivers and declining numbers of deliveries at UH Portage as reasons for the move.
Law requires Cuyahoga to house Cleveland inmates, but county divided over cost
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County wants Cleveland to pay a larger share of the cost to house city inmates, it will require either generous cooperation or a law change. As it stands, municipalities are only obligated to pay for housing inmates convicted of city ordinance violations. The county is statutorily responsible for the costs of all others, including housing all pretrial detainees and those convicted of state laws.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
How a little girl fulfilled her destiny to teach, advocate and make a difference: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In a house, in a room, in a closet sits a little girl. It’s the 1970s in inner city Cleveland. The home, as a whole, is modest. But for that little girl, the small, weathered, built-in desk tucked in the corner of her bedroom closet is enough for her imagination to create a world of possibilities.
Being Considerate with Brunswick Middle School’s Cory Wagner
A 2006 Bowling Green University graduate, Brunswick Middle School’s Cory Wagner has been teaching social studies at Brunswick for sixteen years. Throughout this time, he has made a significant impact on many seventh-grade students. But, social studies is not the only thing he teaches. Cory Wagner truly is a...
Cleveland school board wanted to extend contract of outgoing CEO Eric Gordon months ago, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The board of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was ready in April to extend CEO Eric Gordon’s contract – months before his eventual announcement that he would be stepping down after this school year, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter, who spoke to The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com on condition of anonymity.
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal Mediator
GHTA at School Board MeetingCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Garfield Heights is a suburb of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County. According to city data, the population is approximately 27,272. The city of Garfield operates a public school system. It comprises three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. Garfield's public school leadership consists of a Superintendent and a five-member elected board.
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
8 Northeast Ohio apple farms for picking now
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One apple variety is not like another or another or another. That’s why Patterson Fruit Farm in Chesterland, has 28 different varieties in its orchards. West Wind Farms in Madison has 19 varieties and Ransom Sage Farm in Chardon has about 50. “They each have unique...
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Fairview Park one of many communities dealing with TikTok Challenge car thefts
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- These days any news story prefaced with the words “TikTok Challenge” -- from kicking garage doors to cooking Nyquil chicken -- will invariably elicit eye rolls. However, in recent times the video-sharing app has become a haven for instigating criminal behavior. The latest example...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 6, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Navarre Fairless 20. Massillon Tuslaw 27, Manchester 26. Senate Athletic League. John Hay 40, East Tech 0. John Adams 26,...
Oberlin College could have found better uses for $36M than paying defamation damages to Gibson’s Bakery
Regarding the $36 million Oberlin College has been required to pay Gibson’s Bakery:. Leaving aside fees paid by the college to Washington lawyers and the cost of insurance, the $36 million might have been spent as follows:. (1) By giving each of the 295 underpaid members of the full-time...
Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
