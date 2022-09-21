ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of South 4th Street around 10 p.m. Friday. They said when officers...
WLKY.com

Wave 3

Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
Wave 3

WLKY.com

3 injured in chain-reaction crash on I-65 at the Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-65 south at the Gene Snyder Freeway left three people injured. Three vehicles were involved in what police called a chain reaction crash. It happened just past the Park Road overpass around 7 a.m. Friday. LMPD said the driver and passenger of the...
Wave 3

Man walking on railroad tracks struck by train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood. Around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police officers were called to the area of E. Chestnut and Wenzel on a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a train. They found an injured man who had been hit while walking on the tracks.
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Wave 3

Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
WLKY.com

Vine Grove Police investigate multiple car break-in's by group caught on camera

VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove police are warning residents to take their keys out of their cars and lock it after a group was seen riding around trying to break into cars. The Vine Grove Police Department posted the warning to their Facebook page on Wednesday with the multiple home surveillance videos that captured the suspects in action.
