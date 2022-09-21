ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

M&S increases staff pay for second time this year amid cost-of-living concerns

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrIju_0i4ADctZ00
Financial News

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has announced a pay rise for more than 40,000 of its staff, marking the second salary increase this year as the retailer responds to cost-of-living concerns.

The retail giant will also hand a £250 M&S voucher to 4,500 employees at pre-management levels in its stores and support centres.

The pay rise will bump up the firm’s minimum hourly wage to £10.20 from October 1, which had already been pushed up to £10 from £9.50 in April, bringing it above the national and real living wage.

The support package will cost the business around £15 million, M&S said on Wednesday.

Staff at M&S are entitled to a number of benefits, including free everyday food items and sanitary products all-year round, the firm said.

Workers at its distribution centre in Castle Donington, Leicestershire, are also set to receive one free meal per shift.

It comes as the UK’s second largest supermarket chain Sainsbury’s unveiled a £25 million package last week, raising its minimum wage and offering free food during shifts.

Hourly pay will be lifted from £10 to £10.25 an hour for around 127,000 employees from October, taking it just above M&S’s newly-announced base wage.

Cost of living is the most talked about issue amongst our colleagues and we very much welcome the package of support from M&S

Stuart Machin, chief executive at Marks & Spencer, said: “Whether you’re running a home or running a business, everyone across the country is feeling the pressure of rising costs.

“We want to do what we can to help ease some of that strain; that is why we have invested in price to deliver better value for our customers, and why we are investing in our colleague base pay for the second time this year.

“Our colleagues are our biggest asset, and we want to ensure they are fully supported and rewarded for the remarkable contribution they make to M&S.”

M&S is among a series of large employers that have unveiled measures to support staff during a period of higher living costs, with food inflation at its highest level in more than a decade.

Retail giant John Lewis announced a £500 one-off cost-of-living payment earlier in September for all of its full-time workers.

The UK’s consumer price inflation rate hit 9.9% in August and economists warn it could climb higher this year.

Graham Bennett, chair of M&S’s National Business Involvement Group, said “Cost of living is the most talked about issue amongst our colleagues and we very much welcome the package of support from M&S.

“We are pleased our leadership team has listened to colleagues and responded, and we will continue to work closely with them as we head into what is the busiest time of year for retail.”

It is the first time that M&S has introduced an additional autumn pay review as cost concerns have become front of mind for employees, the company said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William got ‘choked up’ over Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has told funeral workers in Windsor that he got “choked up” seeing Paddington Bear tributes to the Queen as he carried out his first engagement since her funeral. William and his wife the Princess of Wales greeted volunteers and operational staff and praised their...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M S#Cost Of Living#The Second Time#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Marks Spencer#Castle Donington
Daily Mail

Now the price of toilet rolls and bread soars: Paper has fewer sheets and rises in price by 23% as bakers warn bread could cost nearly £3 as inflation bites

Toilet roll prices have risen 23 per cent and bread could soon cost nearly £3 as suppliers pass the impact of soaring energy costs and inflation to consumers. Rising energy bills have resulted in a huge jump in the price of loo paper, despite rolls now being eight per cent shorter, new research has revealed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
marketplace.org

Companies plan to hire fewer seasonal workers this year

We’re just settling into fall, but many industries are already deep into planning for the winter. It’s around this time of year that companies start hiring seasonal workers. According to the National Retail Federation, the retail industry alone hires somewhere around 500,000 temporary workers for the holiday season.
BUSINESS
newschain

Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte

A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28. Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the...
BOSTON, MA
newschain

Man aged 90 spared jail for knife attack on wife

A 90-year-old man has been spared jailed for stabbing his blind and ailing wife of more than 60 years. Retired butcher Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on September 22 last year. Afterwards, he called...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Man jailed for life for murder of neighbour over motorbike noise

An “isolated man” who stabbed his neighbour to death after becoming annoyed by motorbike noise outside his house has been jailed for at least 28 years for his murder. Jamie Crosbie, 48, used two knives and a saw to kill father-of-three Dean Allsop, stabbing him 17 times in their street in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich after hearing engine noise from Mr Allsop’s son’s motorbike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia

Ukraine has announced a high-profile prisoner swap that was the culmination of months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and 55 other...
POLITICS
newschain

Briton freed from captivity says Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto plane

One of five Britons released from captivity by Russian-backed forces has said that former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich welcomed them onto their flight out of Russia. In an interview with The Sun, John Harding said Mr Abramovich identified himself to Shaun Pinner, while Mr Harding spoke to Mr...
U.K.
newschain

Second teenager arrested after boy fatally stabbed outside school gates

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed outside his school gates, police have said. Khayri McLean died in hospital after an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday. West...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy