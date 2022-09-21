ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, SC

coladaily.com

Richland County deputy suspended without pay

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a deputy has been suspended without pay, pending a criminal investigation. According to the sheriff's department, Robert C. Oates was placed on suspension Thursday following the review of body camera footage from an incident. Lott was made aware of an incident on Wednesday around 4 p.m. that occurred at Richland County Magistrate Court.
WIS-TV

Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Swansea, SC
Swansea, SC
wach.com

Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Oates has been suspended without pay after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Midland’s evening social and networking event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”. The evening social will take place on Saturday, October...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
IRMO, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Irmo zoning change sparks complaints

Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
IRMO, SC
coladaily.com

Irmo domestic violence investigation leads to multiple charges

Irmo police officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood for a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday. According to the police department, a resident of the home was struck in the face multiple times with the butt of a handgun by another resident, who left the scene before officers arrived. Irmo Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home to locate the weapon used against the victim. Officers found evidence of on-going drug activity in the home, so they stopped and obtained an additional search warrant.
IRMO, SC
The Post and Courier

Building in Verenes Industrial Park in Aiken sells for $4.1 million

A building in Verenes Industrial Park north of Aiken recently sold for $4.1 million. The buyers were 300 Johnny Mercer LP and 45 Grand Oaks Storage LLC. Aiken attorney Ray Massey is the registered agent for 300 Johnny Mercer, according to information posted on South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s website.
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

