Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Swansea clerk-treasurer files counterclaim, plaintiff's lawyer replies
SWANSEA, S.C. — There are more developments in the legal back and forth over the Town of Swansea's finances. Now, the town's clerk-treasurer, Margaret Harvey, has filed a counterclaim against council members Doris Simmons, Michael Luongo, and former council member Barrett Black. The original lawsuit was filed by Simmons,...
coladaily.com
Richland County deputy suspended without pay
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced that a deputy has been suspended without pay, pending a criminal investigation. According to the sheriff's department, Robert C. Oates was placed on suspension Thursday following the review of body camera footage from an incident. Lott was made aware of an incident on Wednesday around 4 p.m. that occurred at Richland County Magistrate Court.
One under arrest, another on the run after suspicious person call uncovers guns
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What started as a midday suspicious person report on Friday soon became a foot chase with one arrest, another still unaccounted for, and two guns recovered. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the 800 block of Killian Station Drive off of Clemson Road to reports of a suspicious person.
WIS-TV
Richland Co. corporal suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County Sheriff’s Department corporal of 23 years has been suspended after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that at around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Sumter man sentenced for defrauding non-profit of more than $800,000
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison after defrauding a local non-profit organization of more than $800,000. While serving as the Financial Officer for Sumter Behavioral Health Services (SBHS), a 501c3 non-profit, Rodney Ellis, 71, defrauded the non-profit out of more than $800,000 over eight years.
WIS-TV
RCSD deputy suspended after altercation at courthouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Oates has been suspended without pay after an altercation at the Richland County Magistrate Court. It was discovered that around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, deputies had an encounter with an individual, later identified as Damien Akanno, who was there for a personal court case.
Altercation at Richland County courthouse leads to 23-year deputy's suspension
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A longtime Columbia-area deputy has been suspended following a dispute that turned into an altercation outside the Richland County magistrate court on Wednesday. According to a statement from Sheriff Leon Lott, Deputy Robert C. Oates has been placed on suspension without pay pending a criminal...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Man arrested for attempted murder and misconduct in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced the arrest of Jason Erwin, 44, for attempted murder and misconduct in office. McCormick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Bradley, SC resident after he was booked Wednesday night for driving under the influence. More details will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Midland’s evening social and networking event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a way to wind down and socialize after your work week, a local organization, “Becoming Leading Lady” will be hosting a networking social, “Ground Breakers Evening Networking Social”. The evening social will take place on Saturday, October...
Columbia homelessness task force talks about rapid shelter, proposed distributions ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness met Wednesday afternoon to talk about the timeline for rapid shelter in Columbia and to discuss a proposed ordinance about free distributions to the homeless. The leader of the Task Force, City Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, proposed an ordinance,...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Irmo Police seize $30,000, firearm, and drugs in domestic violence investigation
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department said a domestic violence investigation led to the recovery of narcotics and $30,000 in cash. Officers were called to the Rose Oaks neighborhood on Sept. 21 on reports of a domestic dispute. Investigators said they found a victim at the residence had been hit in the face with the butt of a handgun by another resident in the home. Officers said the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.
thenewirmonews.com
Irmo zoning change sparks complaints
Plans for a commercial development on a 30-acre site at Dreher Shoals Road and Farming Creek Road stalled Tuesday after several residents voiced concerns at the Irmo Town Council meeting about the impact on nearby residential communities. An ordinance that would change zoning for the area from fringe agricultural to...
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 releases new audit on Piney Woods construction, ethics complaints
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 released a procurement audit that details a slew of instances of overspending and improper oversight. The audit covers spending from July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2021, and focuses on procurement for the construction of Piney Woods Elementary School, which was built between 2019 to 2021.
coladaily.com
Irmo domestic violence investigation leads to multiple charges
Irmo police officers were called to a residence in the Rose Oaks neighborhood for a domestic dispute around midnight Wednesday. According to the police department, a resident of the home was struck in the face multiple times with the butt of a handgun by another resident, who left the scene before officers arrived. Irmo Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home to locate the weapon used against the victim. Officers found evidence of on-going drug activity in the home, so they stopped and obtained an additional search warrant.
WKRC
South Carolina couple charged in death of 4-month-old baby, authorities say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a hospital staff reported the infant had been transported to the hospital by...
The Post and Courier
Building in Verenes Industrial Park in Aiken sells for $4.1 million
A building in Verenes Industrial Park north of Aiken recently sold for $4.1 million. The buyers were 300 Johnny Mercer LP and 45 Grand Oaks Storage LLC. Aiken attorney Ray Massey is the registered agent for 300 Johnny Mercer, according to information posted on South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s website.
abccolumbia.com
Investigators asking public’s help in 30-year disappearance case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Tomorrow marks 30 years since the disappearance of Dail Dinwiddie in Five Points. Columbia police say the 23 year-old disappeared on September 24, 1992 after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice stadium. According to investigators, she was last seen with her friends at approximately 2 am...
abccolumbia.com
Student athletes to clean up site of former homeless camp
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department says student athletes from Palmetto Prep Academy will be assisting in the cleanup of a former homeless camp tomorrow. The athletes from Palmetto Prep will work to clean up left-over debris at the wooded piece of property from 9 am- 1...
Comments / 0