Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville Police: Infant Dies In Heated Car
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
At least 2 houses struck by gunfire in deadly shooting in Moncrief, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the Moncrief neighborhood and detectives are working to track down the shooter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on West 35th...
Men charged with murder in 2019 deadly shooting, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men are facing charges of second-degree murder following the conclusion of a 2019 investigation, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said police were called to Flanders Street on Nov. 23, 2019 after a call about someone being shot. According...
Vigils honors life of person who died in shooting outside Youngerman Circle motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friends and family gathered during a vigil Friday night outside the Baymont by Wyndham on Youngerman Circle remembering Semaj Sincere Billingslea, who they said was found shot in the parking lot earlier in the week. On the night of the shooting, Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s...
2019 murder investigation complete, leads to two arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide cold case unit recently concluded a 2019 murder investigation that led to the arrests of Shawn Donzell Bossard and Jeff Lorenzo Herring Jr. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax first broke the news back on Nov....
Candlelight vigil held for father who was killed in Alderman Park area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a 37-year-old father who was killed in an Alderman Park area shooting, on Thursday night. The vigil for Erik Fountano was held at 7:30 p.m. at 1015 Art Museum Drive. The community came to show support and love to the Fountano family.
Baby dies after she's left in overheated car for an hour
An 8-month-old baby girl is dead after she was left in a car for about an hour while her father was working and the temperature soared inside the sun-soaked vehicle, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The child becomes the fourth hot car-related fatality in Jacksonville since 1998, according to the...
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accident
A GoFundMe has been created for a family whose 16-year-old Middleburg son is in the hospital with serious injuries and their 2-year-old daughter died after the children were struck Friday, Sept. 16 by a vehicle crossing State Road AA in South Ponte Vedra Beach near Vilano Beach.
Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
Prayer vigil held for 2-year-old who died in south Ponte Vedra crash, teen brother in ICU
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former baseball coaches and teammates held a prayer vigil Thursday night for two siblings that were struck by a car while crossing State Road A1A South Ponte Vedra Beach. A 2-year-old is now dead, and her teen brother is in serious condition. Family and friends confirm...
‘I have candy’: Florida man in ski mask accused of battering teen, luring 11-year-old to car
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually battering a teenager and trying to lure an 11-year-old into his car.
JTA board member arrested for DUI, was driving through red lights, Jacksonville police report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Transportation Authority board member was arrested Friday after police say he was driving under the influence. Kevin Holzendorf, 55, was spotted by an officer driving through “two steady red lights at Monument Rd. and Interstate 295,” according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
2-year-old girl dead, teen seriously injured after being hit by car on A1A in Ponte Vedra
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after they were hit by a car in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday night. The two children were crossing State Road A1A while walking to their home when they were hit by a sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
3 children died in single day after being in hot cars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
Mother who allegedly crashed into Southside pond, killing child, found incompetent to stand trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pamela Cabrera, the mother facing charges after a high-speed chase and crash that lead to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday morning. Cabrera's legal representation submitted the opinion of Dr. Meadows, who said the 32-year-old was incompetent to...
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Wednesday for alleged battery by strangulation.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies said.
Two JSO police officers arrested for battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two police officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have been arrested for battery. According to a press conference held today and led by Undersheriff Nick Burgos, On Aug. 11 Officer Micah Magwood and Officer Olayemi Lipede were escorting an inmate in the jail and became involved in a physical confrontation during the escort.
Jacksonville man, charged with killing brother, ordered to return to jail on anniversary each year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Amin Sullivan, a Jacksonville man who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother, was given an unusual sentence last Friday. Sullivan turned himself in, police said at the time,...
