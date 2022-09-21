Read full article on original website
South Coleman County VFD to get Station Addition
Thanks to a generous $10,000 grant from the Coleman County Foundation, funds and in kind donations, the South Coleman County Volunteer Fire Department Station addition will soon become a reality. The pad for the foundation is in place and red iron has been purchased. We are ready for the contractor to get started. It’s taken a couple of years but will soon be a reality and the department will have room to house all the trucks and equipment.
CCMC Giving Flu Shots Oct 3 at Bill Franklin Center
CCMC is going to be giving flu shots on Monday, October 3rd from 4-6 and Monday, October 17th from 5-6 at the Bill Franklin Center for adult traditional Medicare and self-pay only. High doses available for anyone over 65 years of age (High dose is $85; Regular dose is $35)
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
NOTICE - 911 is BACK UP and WORKING
UPDATE 12:45am --- 9-1-1 phone lines are up and working again. Original Article: Sheriff Les Cogdill has announced that the 911 lines are not working in the area. Please call 325-625-3506, Option 1 for any emergency until further notice! The 911 line will ring on your end, but it is NOT ringing at dispatch!
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Sept. 22
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lt. Pete Bastardo spoke with a complainant in regard to wanting a trespass warning issued to an individual. After meeting with the complainant, the individual was located and issued the trespass warning. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Deputy Jim Cornelius was assigned a Call for Service at...
Abilene business to invest more than $60 million into expansion project, creating high-paying jobs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A business that has been in Abilene for more than 50 years is going to invest more than $60 million in an expansion project. At Thursday morning’s meeting, city council members gave unanimous approval to giving $6 million in incentive to Bridgestone Bandag to kickstart the project. Bridgestone Bandag, who was […]
Abilene man dies after semitruck crashes, falls off overpass in Mitchell Co.
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Abilene man was killed Tuesday when the semitruck he was driving crashed, then fell off an overpass on Interstate 20 in Mitchell County. The crash happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 216. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public...
Abilene Animal Shelter temporarily closed due to parvo, distemper outbreak
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is temporarily closed due to an outbreak of parvo and distemper. This closure means that the shelter will not accept new animals or release any of the current animals at the shelter the could have been exposed to the outbreak. Animal shelter veterinarians say vaccination is the […]
Suspect charges Coleman officer with sword, officer fires shot
COLEMAN, Texas — The Texas Rangers said they are investigating a use of force incident that happened Sept. 21, 2022, involving a Coleman Police Department officer. According to DPS and CPD, at approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday, a CPD officer responded to the intersection of West Mesquite and South Nueces in Coleman for a report of a man threatening people with a sword.
Crime Reports: $15K of equipment stolen from Abilene business, man accused of using machete in ‘assault with deadly weapon’
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of S La Salle Drive – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported a […]
