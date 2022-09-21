Read full article on original website
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
kttn.com
Three Missouri business owners charged in 112 count indictment with wiring drug trafficking money to Mexico
The owners of three money wiring businesses in Missouri area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico. Ana...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, he could be in Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man who could be in Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25,...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
kq2.com
10 students taken to Mosaic Life Care following bus accident
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) 10 students were taken to Mosaic Life Care following a school bus accident Wednesday afternoon. Officers from the St. Joseph Police Department say the bus was traveling south on Riverside Road when it attempted to turn left towards the Ridge of St. Joseph apartment complex. A truck...
One officer’s hunch solves 2 Missouri cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
Young man arrested after hitting pole, driving through fence in St. Joseph
A man in his mid-20s has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after his car ran off the road, hit a light pole, and took out a fence very early this morning behind the Shoppes at North Village. St. Joseph police report the wreck occurred at 2:15 Friday morning,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her audit of the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. The audit recommendations include improving payroll procedures, better oversight of physical inventory, and reviewing permit fees. The report, which gives a rating of “good,” is part of the ongoing comprehensive...
kttn.com
Missouri man admits to drug and gun charge
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted involvement in a gun deal that turned into a police chase after a shooting. Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Missouri woman injured after car strikes semi's trailer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by Melysa E. Olney, 30, Stanberry, was northbound on Highway 752 south of Interstate 229 in St. Joseph. The car crossed the...
Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
Missouri judge once again delays decision on closing Agape Boarding School
A Cedar County judge on Wednesday again delayed ruling on the state’s efforts to close Agape Boarding School, the Stockton-based reform school facing mounting abuse allegations — allowing the school to stay open until at least the next hearing, which is scheduled for Monday. The post Missouri judge once again delays decision on closing Agape Boarding School appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 8 years inn prison for $335 million fraud scheme and $615,000 tax violations
A man who was charged in two federal cases was sentenced in federal court for his role in a $335 million scheme to defraud federal programs that award contracts to firms owned by minorities, veterans, and service-disabled veterans, and in a separate case to filing false tax returns that cheated the government out of more than $615,000 in taxes owed.
BNSF sues victims, families of deadly Amtrak crash
KANSAS CITY (AP) —BNSF Railway Co. has asked a federal court to require victims of a deadly Amtrak crash in Missouri to pursue settlements through arbitration, rather than lawsuits. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak when a Southwest Chief train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago collided...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to supplying fatal fentanyl dose and hiding body in backyard
A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted providing the fentanyl that killed an acquaintance in 2020 and then hiding the body in the backyard. Quinton O’Bryan Adaway, 26, of Ballwin, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to one count of distributing fentanyl. Adaway admitted...
Video Shows a Missouri Garbage Truck that Caught Fire Tuesday
A resident in Mehlville, Missouri heard 3 booms and an explosion that was deafening Tuesday afternoon. She then grabbed her phone camera and captured video of what she later learned was a garbage truck that had caught fire. Fox 2 St. Louis just shared this video on YouTube that was...
