Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Presidents Cup: Kevin Kisner on Love's cold-blooded calls, Phil being Phil, and wanting to beat Adam Scott because 'he's so damn good looking'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kevin Kisner’s trademark phrase – this ain’t no hobby – refers to his prowess on the course and pursuit of cashing checks. But it could just as well reflect his ability as a world-class talker in the media tent. Kisner doesn’t provide canned answers and he was on his game on Wednesday when members of the media covering the Presidents Cup peppered him with questions.
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
TV Times: How to Watch the Presidents Cup and Other Pro Tours
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GolfWRX
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
WWE・
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup
Both captains quickly set their foursomes groups; first off Thursday will be Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
RSC chairman offers to host Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus amid PGA feud with LIV Golf
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he’d like to invite PGA golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to meet with the conservative caucus to discuss the league’s differences with LIV Golf after hearing from LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.
Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards
Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson’s eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf’s biggest stage.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
Golf.com
The 2022 Presidents Cup is off to a nightmare start. Still, it’s far from over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s no question that the star-spangled spectators who streamed through the Quail Hollow Club’s gates on Thursday morning were looking for a win for the red, white and blue. But even they didn’t want things to start like this. The Presidents Cup is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After claiming move to LIV Golf was to 'spend time with the kids,' Patrick Reed will play five events in September, 26 in 2022
As a means of deflecting talk that they were making a jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for financial reasons, numerous players insisted a reduced workload was the reason they chose the upstart league backed by Saudi financing. But with a slip in his Official World Golf Ranking...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Golf.com
Even in a blowout, the Presidents Cup found its ‘surreal’ signature moment
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s something different about going out last. The first groups at golf’s biggest team events are the main attraction. Fans breathlessly await their arrival. They meet them at the range, roar at them on the 1st tee, line the ropes on every hole that follows. The process of determining who should leads the charge is considered vitally important; these first groups have the chance to set the tone for the day. But going last? You’re the caboose. By the time you’ve arrived, everyone else is either gone or planning their escape.
Comments / 0