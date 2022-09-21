Read full article on original website
NC Parents Of Fentanyl Victims Rally In DC
On Saturday Sept. 17, people from around the country gathered in Washington, D.C., to demand action from national leaders on the spike in fentanyl deaths. The event was organized by a group called Lost Voices of Fentanyl, and among those gathered were about 20 members of the Forgotten Victims of North Carolina, a state-based grassroots group of mostly mothers whose children were lost to fentanyl poisoning.
Why Does S.C. Hurricane Recovery Surpass N.C.?
The slow response by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to get people back into their homes four to six years after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence was brought to light at a legislative hearing Wednesday. It’s in stark contrast to how well neighboring South Carolina has done with its own efforts.
Business Wraps Up Fifth Year Hosting Economic & Personal Finance Institute
RALEIGH – Forty-four high school history teachers representing various school districts across the state gathered in two week-long programs with Campbell University’s Lundy-Fetterman School of Business to learn innovative ways to teach financial literacy and economic education to their students. The June program was held on Campbell’s main campus, while the July program was held at Campbell’s Raleigh campus.
Book Talk To Highlight NC’s First African American Woman To Practice Law
SMITHFIELD – A path-breaking attorney and judge in Greensboro, NC, will be the topic of a book talk at the Johnston County Heritage Center in Smithfield on Thursday, September 29, at 7:00 pm. Historian Virginia L. Summey of Winston-Salem will discuss her book, The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts (University of Georgia Press, 2022).
