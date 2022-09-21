Read full article on original website
Athens News Matters: The Panel for 9/23/22
Our panel looks ahead at items in front of the Athens-Clarke County Commission at their meeting early next month, and takes the electorate's temperature on several key statewide races in November. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations,...
Board of Elections sets March date for special election to replace Parker
Athens-Clarke County voters will head to the polls in March to decide who will fill the seat vacated by former District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker. After an at times contentious meeting, the board voted in a three to two decision at a special called meeting Tuesday evening. Both ACC Mayor...
Unemployment Rate Rises in Athens
Employment is down in Athens and across Georgia, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Labor. The labor force was down in most Georgia regions, except in coastal and northern regional counties. "As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers...
Forsyth County Republican Party sees large turnout at fundraiser for Governor Kemp
(Forsyth County, GA) Crowds gathered at the Reid Barn on Majors Road on the evening of Monday, September 19, for a barbecue and fundraiser for Brian Kemp, the incumbent Republican candidate for Georgia’s governor. Approximately 400 people, including many former and current elected officials from local and state offices, attended the event to show their support.
Backlash over controversial flyer aimed at Stacey Abrams prompts Forsyth Republicans to cancel rally
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A flyer from the Forsyth County Republican Party is sparking anger, with some calling it racist and dangerous, especially given the county’s violent past in race relations. The flyer came out just days before a barbecue meet-and-greet for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Sunday in...
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
Local briefs include Salvation Army closure in Athens, weekend festivals in Bowman, Lavonia
The operators of the Salvation Army in Athens say a significant shortfall in funding will force what they say is a temporary halt in operations planned for later this month. The Salvation Army has been in Athens since 1916. This is festival weekend in Elbert County: the annual Bowman Fall...
Athens reacts to pending Grit closure
Athens’ iconic Grit restaurant—a staple on Prince Avenue for the past 36 years—says it is closing after October 7, two weeks from tonight. The owners, in a statement, blame in part the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for their inability to continue operations in Athens. From WSB...
CCSD names Teachers, Support Persons of the Year
The Clarke County School District has named teachers and support person of the year at each of the District’s 23 schools: The Central Office says the District-wide winners will be named at an awards banquet scheduled for October 20 in Athens. From the CCSD website…. The Clarke County School...
Athens Mayor and Commission considers projects to address housing shortage
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed acceptance of a Missing Middle Scan, a reduction of the commission quorum requirement and a recommendation for the development of property off Jennings Mill Parkway at the Tuesday evening agenda setting session. 'Missing Middle Scan'. The commission discussed an Opticos Missing Middle Scan...
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
Commissioners Assess Missing Middle Housing
Athens-Clarke Commissioners approved a report on Tuesday that shows deficiencies in the type of housing available in the county. The Missing Middle Scan, prepared by Opticos, shows that Athens has over one dozen areas that could accommodate “missing middle” housing - like quadplexes, cottage courts, and small apartment buildings. Supporters say that developing these areas into multi-unit, walkable, live/work spaces would help alleviate the county’s housing shortage.
‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
Salvation Army to temporarily cease operations
The Salvation Army, which has served Athens since 1916, will pause local operations starting on September 30. Sheldon Greenland, CEO of the local organization, says the shutdown will allow the nonprofit to recalibrate shelter services following a significant funding shortfall. If the organization is unable to come up with the money, Greenland says their shelter services could permanently change.
Gunner Stockton wowing for Georgia football on scout team: ‘He exposes us every day on defense’
Gunner Stockton has not yet thrown a pass for Georgia. He did not travel to South Carolina last week, as the Bulldogs opted to only bring three quarterbacks with them to Columbia, S.C. But the freshman quarterback is still finding a way to make an impact on this Georgia team....
UGA finalizes football schedule for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs 2023 football schedule consists of the usual rivalry games but lacks some marquee matchups for non-conference and rotational SEC games. The Bulldogs will play seven home games, five away games, and the neutral site matchup with Florida in Jacksonville. Some notable SEC home games for the Bulldogs are Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, and Ole Miss. Meanwhile they visit Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Tennessee to round out their SEC schedule.
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
