mynbc5.com
NY teens steal car, damage law enforcement vehicles during pursuit
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Two teenagers from Lake Placid were arrested on Monday after they stole a car and caused damage to two law enforcement vehicles during a pursuit. New York State Police said that on Sunday, a 14-year-old male and a 13-year-old male ran away from Mountain Lake Academy.
WCAX
Essex apartments damaged in fire
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents. Authorities say...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts
Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
WRGB
Whitehall Town judge accused of pulling a gun on defendant in court, says NYS committee
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. According to the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct, Judge Robert J. Putorti is accused of pointing a handgun at a defendant in court.
mynbc5.com
Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
willistonobserver.com
Ex-Williston police officer’s certification revoked
A former Williston police officer who a prosecutor previously said had shown a “clear pattern of profiling and bias” has been permanently banned from obtaining certification to serve as a law enforcement officer in Vermont. However, exactly what Travis Trybulski did to warrant that ban has not been...
WCAX
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
WCAX
Clinton County Jail using body scanner to root out contraband
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New technology at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department aims to keep the inmates and staff safe. Inside the intake room at the county jail is a new tool to help with that potential danger by adding additional eyes to keep contraband that might be missed in the traditional pat-downs and strip searches.
cardinalpointsonline.com
Clinton, Sundowner ban scooters
Around the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, the rise of scooters has been prevalent as the semester unfolds. With the number of scooters increasing, the number of rules and regulations around campus have as well. Clinton Dining Hall and the Sundowner have explicitly prohibited scooters to combat the rise in scooters being...
New York town justice who pulled gun on defendant removed from bench
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — A town justice in upstate New York who bragged to fellow judges about wielding his loaded, semi-automatic weapon at a defendant he described as a “large Black man” has been removed from the bench. Robert J. Putorti Jr., 52, a non-attorney who has served...
WCAX
Burlington beach closed following accidental discharge
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Park Beach was closed to recreation on Wednesday. It’s not because of blue-green algae but because of a potential flammable carcinogen the city says was inadvertently released into a tributary north of the beach. The city says there was an accidental discharge...
Two COVID deaths in Warren County this week
COVID-19 cases have continued to show up around local communities and counties. This week, two cases resulted in the deaths of residents in Warren County.
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
WCAX
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
WCAX
Plattsburgh YMCA gets $1M pledge toward new home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A $1 million pledge will help the Plattsburgh YMCA move closer to its goal of a new home. Tuesday, the Plattsburgh Y announced the pledge from Stewart’s Shops and the related Dake Foundation. The YMCA is working to secure the funds for a $13 million...
WCAX
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
adirondackalmanack.com
Another large resort subdivision. Still no conservation design.
I just skimmed through Eric Stackman’s recent replies to the Adirondack Park Agency. See the APA website, apa.ny.gov, large-scale subdivisions. Mr. Stackman, a Miami, Florida developer, wants to construct a 120-lot resort subdivision in Jay, Essex County, above the East Branch of the Ausable River, apparently within sightlines near Whiteface Mountain, Asgaard Farm and many other viewing locations.
Nearly 30 properties to be auctioned in Warren County
More than two dozen properties will be available for purchase when the Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office holds its annual live auction of tax-foreclosed property on Saturday, October 15, at the Warren County Courthouse.
