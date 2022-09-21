Read full article on original website
Vinny207
2d ago
ILLEGALS cost the U.S. Taxpayers 154 BILLION Annually, some of you Dems and Liberals wine about 12 million to send them to other cities but the moment they come to where the rich live its blown up, NOT the 2 years Biden has been doing it under Cocid lockdowns all over the U.S. CLOSE the border, that's what we want, I have friends that are young and know homeless vets and people loving in cars who can't afford their bills, and you give ILLEGALS haircuts, hotels, food, cell phones, cars, housing and apartments, etc. WTF!
Reply
5
Related
Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says
Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.
Why Biden Finally Spoke Up About The Buses Of Asylum Seekers
But the Democratic president still faces pressure to coordinate a more organized response to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
What Liberals Don’t Want to Admit About Influxes of Migrants
When I first heard Republican governors were busing or flying migrants to liberal sanctuary cities, I was instantly opposed to it. To me, it felt like yet another cruel stunt meant to boost their standing with the GOP base.But then, I started hearing about leaders from these liberal cities signing “disaster declarations,” complaining that the “horrific” influx was creating a “humanitarian situation,” and reports saying it “strained a social safety net.”And then it hit me. While these stunts may be callow, there’s still a there there. Blue states are finally getting a taste of what red border states have to...
Boston has seen a ‘substantial rise’ of migrant families in recent months. Lawmakers are trying to help.
Boston has seen over 2,000 migrants arrive in recent months. As the arrival of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants on Martha’s Vineyard last week catapulted the intense politics of immigration policy to the national podium once again, the influx is a relatively small number in contrast to the over 2,000 migrants who have arrived in Boston in recent months — a significant uptick that has at least one city councilor asking, what can be done to help?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Influx of migrants from GOP-led states tests Dem strongholds
There are few places in the U.S. with a more deeply ingrained reputation as a refuge for immigrants than New York City, where the Statue of Liberty rises from the harbor as a symbol of welcome for the worn and weary.But for Mayor Eric Adams, reconciling that image with an influx of migrants landing in the city, including thousands being bused there by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, is proving difficult. The city is struggling to accommodate what Adams says has totaled more than 13,000 asylum seekers, leading him to explore whether New York can ease its practices...
Frustrated Haitian migrants causing uproar as time drags on in Mexican shelters, nun says
Haitian migrants who are frustrated after months, and sometimes years, of trying to cross into South Texas from Reynosa, Mexico, are acting out at area shelters and protesting, Border Report has learned.
Photos show what happened when 50 migrants were dropped off in Martha's Vineyard as 'pawns' in US immigration fight
Fifty migrants from Venezuela became pawns in a political game over U.S. immigration policy. Here's what their stay on Martha's Vineyard looked like.
‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware
Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of...
Border crisis laid bare: Eerie night vision footage shows more than 500 people marching into Texas over one night - while 2,500 miles away liberal Martha's Vineyard melted down over just 50 migrants
Shocking night vision footage shows the moment more than 500 migrants sneaked across the southern border into Texas - despite Kamala Harris claiming it was 'secure'. The jaw-dropping thermal imaging video showed sprawling lines of people queuing in Mexico before slowly making their way into Eagle Pass overnight. The three...
Abbott says he wasn’t involved in DeSantis action on migrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been sending migrants from the southern border to Democratic-led cities to protest immigration policies, wasn’t involved with the two planes of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a spokesperson said Thursday. “Though we were not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: See inside Cape Cod base where migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are staying
The Baker administration said Sunday that the migrants are receiving a broad range of services. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration offered the public its first look at the conditions in which the 50 migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday are staying. On Sunday, the Executive Office...
Washington Examiner
Biden caused the border crisis — don't fall for his new spin
President Joe Biden is desperate to change the narrative on the border crisis. He wants to shift it away from “Biden’s policies caused this crisis,” which is 100% true, to “this crisis is not Biden’s fault and Republicans are exploiting migrant suffering.”. Toward that end,...
Thousands of Migrants Are Arriving in El Paso. They Have Nowhere to Sleep.
EL PASO, Texas — For the last couple of days, the lonely corner of Overland Avenue and Santa Fe Street in El Paso, Texas, has become home for Luis Cubillan, 41, and his family after leaving Venezuela over a month ago. “Welcome to our home,” Cubillan comically told VICE...
Texas Dem-led city approves $2 million contract to bus migrants to other towns, seeks federal payback
A Texas Democrat-led city approved a $2 million dollar contract with a charter bus company in order to transport migrants to other cities. The contract between El Paso, Texas and GoGo Charters LLC was approved by the El Paso city council on Monday by a 3-1 vote, and the private company will "transport migrants to other cities as needed," according to WETM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Mexico previously bused migrants during Trump years
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — When migrants overwhelmed cities and shelters in New Mexico in 2019, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved several dozen of them by bus from border communities to Denver, where Christian congregations volunteered to provide shelter and aid. Fast forward to 2022 and there is...
The GOP's myth of an 'open border'
The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter
BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."
MSNBC
On asylum seekers, Marco Rubio flubs a test he should’ve passed
As recently as April, Sen. Marco Rubio sought protections for Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States. The Florida Republican joined a Democratic colleague to request that the Department of Homeland Security extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to those fleeing the South American country. “Given the Maduro regime’s ongoing campaign...
Comments / 6