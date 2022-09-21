ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Vinny207
2d ago

ILLEGALS cost the U.S. Taxpayers 154 BILLION Annually, some of you Dems and Liberals wine about 12 million to send them to other cities but the moment they come to where the rich live its blown up, NOT the 2 years Biden has been doing it under Cocid lockdowns all over the U.S. CLOSE the border, that's what we want, I have friends that are young and know homeless vets and people loving in cars who can't afford their bills, and you give ILLEGALS haircuts, hotels, food, cell phones, cars, housing and apartments, etc. WTF!

TheDailyBeast

What Liberals Don’t Want to Admit About Influxes of Migrants

When I first heard Republican governors were busing or flying migrants to liberal sanctuary cities, I was instantly opposed to it. To me, it felt like yet another cruel stunt meant to boost their standing with the GOP base.But then, I started hearing about leaders from these liberal cities signing “disaster declarations,” complaining that the “horrific” influx was creating a “humanitarian situation,” and reports saying it “strained a social safety net.”And then it hit me. While these stunts may be callow, there’s still a there there. Blue states are finally getting a taste of what red border states have to...
Boston

Boston has seen a ‘substantial rise’ of migrant families in recent months. Lawmakers are trying to help.

Boston has seen over 2,000 migrants arrive in recent months. As the arrival of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants on Martha’s Vineyard last week catapulted the intense politics of immigration policy to the national podium once again, the influx is a relatively small number in contrast to the over 2,000 migrants who have arrived in Boston in recent months — a significant uptick that has at least one city councilor asking, what can be done to help?
The Independent

Influx of migrants from GOP-led states tests Dem strongholds

There are few places in the U.S. with a more deeply ingrained reputation as a refuge for immigrants than New York City, where the Statue of Liberty rises from the harbor as a symbol of welcome for the worn and weary.But for Mayor Eric Adams, reconciling that image with an influx of migrants landing in the city, including thousands being bused there by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, is proving difficult. The city is struggling to accommodate what Adams says has totaled more than 13,000 asylum seekers, leading him to explore whether New York can ease its practices...
TheDailyBeast

‘Hopeless’ Migrants Left Stranded at a Motel After Canceled Flight to Delaware

Just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew nearly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in a sick political stunt that left officials scrambling, another group of asylum-seekers in Texas that were promised a better life—this time in Delaware—were stranded at a motel Tuesday after their flight was abruptly canceled.Instead of boarding a plane, a bus was sent on Tuesday to the La Quinta where Florida operatives tied to DeSantis had stuck the group from Venezuela as they waited for their flight that never was. The bus arrived without warning, whisking some of the asylum-seekers back to a San Antonio migrant...
Daily Mail

Border crisis laid bare: Eerie night vision footage shows more than 500 people marching into Texas over one night - while 2,500 miles away liberal Martha's Vineyard melted down over just 50 migrants

Shocking night vision footage shows the moment more than 500 migrants sneaked across the southern border into Texas - despite Kamala Harris claiming it was 'secure'. The jaw-dropping thermal imaging video showed sprawling lines of people queuing in Mexico before slowly making their way into Eagle Pass overnight. The three...
The Hill

Abbott says he wasn’t involved in DeSantis action on migrants

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been sending migrants from the southern border to Democratic-led cities to protest immigration policies, wasn’t involved with the two planes of migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a spokesperson said Thursday. “Though we were not...
NBC News

The GOP's myth of an 'open border'

The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
CBS Boston

Migrants left on Martha's Vineyard arrive at Joint Base Cape Cod shelter

BARNSTABLE - About 50 migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday have been moved to a shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod. Gov. Charlie Baker said moving to the temporary shelter on Cape Cod was voluntary for the migrants from Venezuela, who were flown to the island by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state offered the migrants transportation to the base and "humanitarian supports."
MSNBC

On asylum seekers, Marco Rubio flubs a test he should’ve passed

As recently as April, Sen. Marco Rubio sought protections for Venezuelans seeking refuge in the United States. The Florida Republican joined a Democratic colleague to request that the Department of Homeland Security extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to those fleeing the South American country. “Given the Maduro regime’s ongoing campaign...
